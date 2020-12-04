Area prep roundup: Dike-New Hartford boys and girls roll

DIKE -- Three players scored in double figures as Dike-New Hartford improved to 2-0 with a 62-27 girls’ basketball win over Sumner-Fredericksburg Friday.
Payton Petersen had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Paula Gonzalez had 12 points and eight boards.
Sophia Hoffman scored nine and dished out seven assists, while Taylor Kvale had 12 points and six steals.
In Hudson, Aplington-Parkersburg pulled away late to beat the Pirates, 47-39.
Ellie Etjen and Kaitlin Cuvelier each had 13 for the Falcons. Hudson's Jess Carolan led all scorers with 23.
In boys’ action, DNH got 23 points from AJ Wegener and 17 from Dane Fuller in a 77-55 win over Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Peyton Schmitz led the Cougars with 24.
In Dunkerton, the Raiders opened with a 74-36 win over Colo-Nesco as Jake Kennedy had 14 and Kaden Behrens 13.
In Hudson, Garrett Hempen had 15 points as Aplington-Parkersburg used a 22-0 run to close the first half to pull away from Hudson, 76-54.
The Pirates led 28-21 with five minutes left in the first half before the Falcons went on their run.
Christian Haugstad added 13 points and 12 rebounds for A-P.
Sam Hansen had 20 points, including six 3-pointers for Hudson.
Summaries
COLO-NESCO 44, DUNKERTON 41
COLO-NESCO – Mackenzie Neimeyer 8, Jenna Banks 17, Izabelle Voelker 8, Jenna Hill 5, Emma Wilson 6.
DUNKERTON – Bethany Christians 11, Peyton Rygel 5, Maeson Wolf 5, Bailey VanLengen 9, Morgan Weepie 9, Mallory Tisue 2.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 62, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 27
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG – Molly Niewoehner 6, Landree Kobliska 4, Isabelle Elliott 1, Abby Meyer 6, Morgan Brandt 6, Katie Reno 4.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD – Camilla Landphair 6, Ellary Knock 8, Maryn Bixby 2, Taylor Kavle 12, Paula Gonzalez 12, Payton Petersen 13, Sophia Hoffman 9.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 47, HUDSON 39
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG – Lily Hovenga 3, Ellen Waller 9, Emalee Price 3, Seyann Luhring 4, Ellie Etjen 13, Kaitlin Cuvelier 13, Kennedy Lind 2.
HUDSON – Madison Michael 5, Kylee Sallee 2, Jess Carolan 23, Sara Hansen 8, Macy McKenna 1.
Prep boys
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 77, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 55
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG – Peyton Schmitz 24, Trey Nederhoff 3, Nathan Zupke 3, Cody VanEngelenberg 13, Clay Seehase 12.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD – AJ Wegener 23, Nathan Moore 8, Zak Wauters 11, Landen Sullivan 12, Nathan Graves 2, Brewer Eicklenborg 2, Dane Fuller 17, Isaac Derifield 2.
DUNKERTON 74, COLO-NESCO 36
COLO-NESCO -- Kenny Cutler 6, Brad Thomas 4, Ephram Muntz 6, Lucas Frohwein 6, Tanner Ingle 6, Trevor Burg 6, Ryan Wonders 2.
DUNKERTON – Jake Kennedy 14, Carter Michels 3, Riley Moulds 2, Preston Gillespie 8, Casey Gardner 9, Brayden VanLengen 8, Kaden Behrens 13, Gabe Heideman 7, Kyler Rich 10.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 76, HUDSON 54
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG -- Jayden Mackie 2, Gavin Thomas 6, Garrett Hempen 15, Josh Haan 12, Kale Riherd 2, Owen Thomas 9, Elijah Switzer 12, Cooper Hoff 3, Sam Livingood 2, Christian Haugstad 13.
HUDSON – Camden Davis 3, Wiley Souhrada 2, Dylan Haddeman 2, Tanner Michael 2, Sam Hansen 20, Ben Kelly 6, Bryce Griffin 3, Jacob Wiersma 2, Cayden Crile 2, Carter Swope 12.
