Area prep roundup: Dike-New Hartford boys and girls roll

DIKE -- Three players scored in double figures as Dike-New Hartford improved to 2-0 with a 62-27 girls’ basketball win over Sumner-Fredericksburg Friday.

Payton Petersen had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Paula Gonzalez had 12 points and eight boards.

Sophia Hoffman scored nine and dished out seven assists, while Taylor Kvale had 12 points and six steals.

In Hudson, Aplington-Parkersburg pulled away late to beat the Pirates, 47-39.

Ellie Etjen and Kaitlin Cuvelier each had 13 for the Falcons. Hudson's Jess Carolan led all scorers with 23.

In boys’ action, DNH got 23 points from AJ Wegener and 17 from Dane Fuller in a 77-55 win over Sumner-Fredericksburg.

Peyton Schmitz led the Cougars with 24.

In Dunkerton, the Raiders opened with a 74-36 win over Colo-Nesco as Jake Kennedy had 14 and Kaden Behrens 13.

In Hudson, Garrett Hempen had 15 points as Aplington-Parkersburg used a 22-0 run to close the first half to pull away from Hudson, 76-54.

The Pirates led 28-21 with five minutes left in the first half before the Falcons went on their run.