Area Prep Football standings (Through Sept. 24)

CLASS 5A
District 3
;Group;All
;W;L;W;L
Kennedy;1;0;5;0
Cedar Falls;1;0;4;1
Senior;1;1;3;2
Hempstead;1;1;2;3
Dav. West;0;1;1;4
Muscatine;0;1;0;5
District 5
;Group;All
;W;L;W;L
Linn-Mar;1;0;5;0
Prairie;1;0;4;1
SE Polk;1;0;4;1
West;0;1;2 3
Jefferson;0;1;0;5
Ottumwa;0;1;0;5
CLASS 4A
District 2
;Dist.;All
;W;L;W;L
Waverly-SR;1;0;4;1
Decorah;1;0;3;2
Western Dub.;1;0;3;2
Marion;0;1;1;4
Mason City;0;1;1;4
East;0;1;1;4
CLASS 3A
District 3
;Dist.;All
;W;L;W;L
Independence;1;0;5;0
W. Delaware;1;0;4;1
Hampton-Du.-Cal;1;0;3;2
Center-Pt.-Urb.;0;1;2;3
Charles City;0;1;2;3
South Tama;0;1;1;4
CLASS 2A
District 3
;Dist.;All
;W;L;W;L
Clear Lake;2;0;3;2
New Hampton;2;0;3;2
Osage;1;1;2;3
Crestwood;1;1;1;4
Forest City;0;2;1;4
Gar.-Hay-Ven.;0;2;0;5
District 4
;Dist.;All
;W;L;W;L
Waukon;2;0;4;1
N. Fayette Valley;1;1;4;1
Union;1;1;2;3
Oelwein;1;1;1;4
Wahlert;1;1;1;4
Jesup;0;2;2;3
CLASS 1A
District 3
;Dist.;All
;W;L;W;L
Denver;2;0;5;0
Dike-NH;2;0;5;0
Aplington-Park.;1;1;; 2
East Marshall;1;1;2;3
South Hardin;0;2;1;4
Cen. Springs;0;2;0;5
District 4
;Dist.;All
;W;L;W;L
Beckman;2;0;5;0
Columbus;2;0;4;1
MFL Mar-Mac;1;1;4;1
Cascade;0;2;2;3
Postville;0;2;0;5
CLASS A
District 2
;Dist.;All
;W;L;W;L
W. Hancock;4;0;5;0
North Butler;3;0;5;0
St. Ansgar;2;1;2;3
Newman;1;2;3;2
North Union;1;3;2;3
Lake Mills;1;2;2;3
West Fork;0;4;0;5
District 3
;Dist.;All
;W;L;W;L
North Tama;3;0;5;0
Gundy Center;3;0;4;1
Wapsie Valley;3;1;3;2
AGWSR;1;3;2;3
Hudson;1;3;1;4
Nashua-Plain.;1;2;1;3
BCLUW;0;3;0;5
District 4
;Dist.;All
;W;L;W;L
North Linn;3;1;4;1
South Winn.;3;1;3;2
East Buchanan;2;1;4;1
Starmont;2;2;2;3
Bellevue;1;2;3;2
Clayton Ridge;1;2;2;3
Maq. Valley;0;3;1;4
8-PLAYER
District 3
;Dist.;All
;W;L;W;L
Turkey Valley;3;0;5;0
Janesville;3;1;4;1
Tripoli;2;1;3;2
Riceville;2;2;2;3
West Central;1;2;2;3
Rockford;1;3;1;4
Clarksville;0;3;1;4
District 4
;Dist.;All
;W;L;W;L
Glad.-Rein.;3;0;5;0
Don Bosco;3;0;3;2
GMG;2;1;3;2
Colo-NESCO;2;2;2;3
Dunkerton;2;2;2;3
Collins-Maxwell;0;4;1;4
Meskwaki;0;3;0;5