AREA PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Area Prep Football standings (Through Sept. 24)

Clip art prep football

CLASS 5A

District 3

;Group;All

;W;L;W;L

Kennedy;1;0;5;0

Cedar Falls;1;0;4;1

Senior;1;1;3;2

Hempstead;1;1;2;3

Dav. West;0;1;1;4

Muscatine;0;1;0;5

District 5

;Group;All

;W;L;W;L

Linn-Mar;1;0;5;0

Prairie;1;0;4;1

SE Polk;1;0;4;1

West;0;1;2 3

Jefferson;0;1;0;5

Ottumwa;0;1;0;5

CLASS 4A

District 2

;Dist.;All

;W;L;W;L

Waverly-SR;1;0;4;1

Decorah;1;0;3;2

Western Dub.;1;0;3;2

Marion;0;1;1;4

Mason City;0;1;1;4

East;0;1;1;4

CLASS 3A

District 3

;Dist.;All

;W;L;W;L

Independence;1;0;5;0

W. Delaware;1;0;4;1

Hampton-Du.-Cal;1;0;3;2

Center-Pt.-Urb.;0;1;2;3

Charles City;0;1;2;3

South Tama;0;1;1;4

CLASS 2A

District 3

;Dist.;All

;W;L;W;L

Clear Lake;2;0;3;2

New Hampton;2;0;3;2

Osage;1;1;2;3

Crestwood;1;1;1;4

Forest City;0;2;1;4

Gar.-Hay-Ven.;0;2;0;5

District 4

;Dist.;All

;W;L;W;L

Waukon;2;0;4;1

N. Fayette Valley;1;1;4;1

Union;1;1;2;3

Oelwein;1;1;1;4

Wahlert;1;1;1;4

Jesup;0;2;2;3

CLASS 1A

District 3

;Dist.;All

;W;L;W;L

Denver;2;0;5;0

Dike-NH;2;0;5;0

Aplington-Park.;1;1;; 2

East Marshall;1;1;2;3

South Hardin;0;2;1;4

Cen. Springs;0;2;0;5

District 4

;Dist.;All

;W;L;W;L

Beckman;2;0;5;0

Columbus;2;0;4;1

MFL Mar-Mac;1;1;4;1

Cascade;0;2;2;3

Postville;0;2;0;5

CLASS A

District 2

;Dist.;All

;W;L;W;L

W. Hancock;4;0;5;0

North Butler;3;0;5;0

St. Ansgar;2;1;2;3

Newman;1;2;3;2

North Union;1;3;2;3

Lake Mills;1;2;2;3

West Fork;0;4;0;5

District 3

;Dist.;All

;W;L;W;L

North Tama;3;0;5;0

Gundy Center;3;0;4;1

Wapsie Valley;3;1;3;2

AGWSR;1;3;2;3

Hudson;1;3;1;4

Nashua-Plain.;1;2;1;3

BCLUW;0;3;0;5

District 4

;Dist.;All

;W;L;W;L

North Linn;3;1;4;1

South Winn.;3;1;3;2

East Buchanan;2;1;4;1

Starmont;2;2;2;3

Bellevue;1;2;3;2

Clayton Ridge;1;2;2;3

Maq. Valley;0;3;1;4

8-PLAYER

District 3

;Dist.;All

;W;L;W;L

Turkey Valley;3;0;5;0

Janesville;3;1;4;1

Tripoli;2;1;3;2

Riceville;2;2;2;3

West Central;1;2;2;3

Rockford;1;3;1;4

Clarksville;0;3;1;4

District 4

;Dist.;All

;W;L;W;L

Glad.-Rein.;3;0;5;0

Don Bosco;3;0;3;2

GMG;2;1;3;2

Colo-NESCO;2;2;2;3

Dunkerton;2;2;2;3

Collins-Maxwell;0;4;1;4

Meskwaki;0;3;0;5

