Friday’s games

METRO

Cedar Falls (2-0) at Ankeny (0-2) (ND)

Ankeny Centennial (2-0) at West (2-0) (ND)

East (0-2) at Webster City (1-1) (ND)

East Marshall (0-2) at Columbus (1-1) (ND)

CLASS 4A

Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-2) at Linn-Mar (0-2) (ND)

Bettendorf (2-0) at Dubuque Hempstead (1-1) (ND)

Dubuque Senior (1-1) at Cedar Rapids Washington (0-2) (ND)

Waukee (1-1) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-0) (ND)

CLASS 3A District 3

Charles City (1-1) at Union Community (2-0) (ND)

Decorah (1-1) at Western Dubuque (2-0) (ND)

Maquoketa (0-2) at Independence (2-0) (ND)

Waverly-Shell Rock (2-0) at Crestwood (1-1) (ND)

West Delaware (2-0) at Mount Vernon (0-2) (ND)

CLASS 2A District 3

Forest City (0-2) at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (1-1) (ND)

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (1-1) at Clear Lake (1-1) (ND)

Hampton-Dumont-CAL (0-2) at South Hardin (0-2) (ND)

Iowa Falls-Alden (1-1) at Aplington-Parkersburg (1-1) (ND)

Waukon (1-1) at New Hampton (0-2) (ND)

District 4

Anamosa (1-1) at West Liberty (0-2) (ND)

Bellevue (1-1) at Monticello (1-1) (ND)

Oelwein (1-1) at Vinton-Shellsburg (0-2) (ND)

Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-0) at North Fayette Valley (0-2) (ND)

District 7

Center Point-Urbana (2-0) at Benton Community (2-0) (ND)

Charles City (1-1) at Union Community (2-0) (ND)

Perry (0-2) at Nevada (0-2) (ND)

Roland-Story (1-1) at PCM Monroe (2-0) (ND)

West Marshall (1-1) at Denver (0-2) (ND)

CLASS 1A District 3

Algona Garrigan (2-0) Lake Mills (0-2) (ND)

Dike-New Hartford (2-0) at North Butler (1-1) (ND)

West Hancock (1-1) at Osage (1-1) (ND)

District 6

Alburnett (1-1) at North Linn (2-0) (ND)

Jesup (0-2) at MFL MarMac (1-1) (ND)

Pella Christian (1-1) at Iowa City Regina (1-1) (ND)

CLASS A District 4

Nashua-Plainfield (0-2) at Mason City Newman (1-1)

Postville (0-2) at South Winneshiek (1-1)

Saint Ansgar (1-1) at Starmont (0-2)

West Fork (1-1) at Central Springs (2-0) (ND)

District 7

Edgewood-Colesburg (0-2) at East Buchanan (2-0) (ND)

GMG (1-1) at Hudson (2-0)

Grundy Center (1-1) at BCLUW (1-1)

North Tama (2-0) at Wapsie Valley (2-0)

8-PLAYER District 2

Don Bosco (2-0) at Rockford (1-1)

Dunkerton (1-1) at Northwood-Kensett (2-0)

Riceville (2-0) at Janesville (1-2)

Tripoli (1-1) at North Iowa (1-1)

District 3

Easton Valley (1-1) at Central Elkader (0-2)

Kee High (0-2) at Springville (2-1)

Turkey Valley (2-0) at Midland (3-0)

West Central (1-1) at Central City (2-0)

District 5

AGWSR (0-2) at Collins-Maxwell (0-3)

Baxter (0-2) at Melcher-Dallas (0-2)

Gladbrook-Reinbeck (0-2) at Meskwaki Settlement (0-2)

Twin Cedars (1-2) at Colo-NESCO (0-3)

