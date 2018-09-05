Friday’s games
METRO
Cedar Falls (2-0) at Ankeny (0-2) (ND)
Ankeny Centennial (2-0) at West (2-0) (ND)
East (0-2) at Webster City (1-1) (ND)
East Marshall (0-2) at Columbus (1-1) (ND)
CLASS 4A
Cedar Falls (2-0) at Ankeny (0-2) (ND)
Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-2) at Linn-Mar (0-2) (ND)
Bettendorf (2-0) at Dubuque Hempstead (1-1) (ND)
Dubuque Senior (1-1) at Cedar Rapids Washington (0-2) (ND)
Waukee (1-1) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-0) (ND)
Ankeny Centennial (2-0) at Waterloo West (2-0) (ND)
CLASS 3A District 3
Charles City (1-1) at Union Community (2-0) (ND)
Decorah (1-1) at Western Dubuque (2-0) (ND)
Maquoketa (0-2) at Independence (2-0) (ND)
Waterloo East (0-2) at Webster City (1-1) (ND)
Waverly-Shell Rock (2-0) at Crestwood (1-1) (ND)
West Delaware (2-0) at Mount Vernon (0-2) (ND)
CLASS 2A District 3
Forest City (0-2) at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (1-1) (ND)
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (1-1) at Clear Lake (1-1) (ND)
Hampton-Dumont-CAL (0-2) at South Hardin (0-2) (ND)
Iowa Falls-Alden (1-1) at Aplington-Parkersburg (1-1) (ND)
Waukon (1-1) at New Hampton (0-2) (ND)
Waverly-Shell Rock (2-0) at Crestwood (1-1) (ND)
District 4
Anamosa (1-1) at West Liberty (0-2) (ND)
East Marshall (0-2) at Waterloo Columbus (1-1) (ND)
Bellevue (1-1) at Monticello (1-1) (ND)
Oelwein (1-1) at Vinton-Shellsburg (0-2) (ND)
Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-0) at North Fayette Valley (0-2) (ND)
Waukon (1-1) at New Hampton (0-2) (ND)
District 7
Center Point-Urbana (2-0) at Benton Community (2-0) (ND)
Charles City (1-1) at Union Community (2-0) (ND)
Oelwein (1-1) at Vinton-Shellsburg (0-2) (ND)
Perry (0-2) at Nevada (0-2) (ND)
Roland-Story (1-1) at PCM Monroe (2-0) (ND)
West Marshall (1-1) at Denver (0-2) (ND)
CLASS 1A District 3
Algona Garrigan (2-0) Lake Mills (0-2) (ND)
Dike-New Hartford (2-0) at North Butler (1-1) (ND)
Iowa Falls-Alden (1-1) at Aplington-Parkersburg (1-1) (ND)
Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-0) at North Fayette Valley (0-2) (ND)
West Hancock (1-1) at Osage (1-1) (ND)
West Marshall (1-1) at Denver (0-2) (ND)
District 6
Alburnett (1-1) at North Linn (2-0) (ND)
Dike-New Hartford (2-0) at North Butler (1-1) (ND)
East Marshall (0-2) at Waterloo Columbus (1-1) (ND)
Hampton-Dumont-CAL (0-2) at South Hardin (0-2) (ND)
Jesup (0-2) at MFL MarMac (1-1) (ND)
Pella Christian (1-1) at Iowa City Regina (1-1) (ND)
CLASS A District 4
Nashua-Plainfield (0-2) at Mason City Newman (1-1)
Postville (0-2) at South Winneshiek (1-1)
Saint Ansgar (1-1) at Starmont (0-2)
West Fork (1-1) at Central Springs (2-0) (ND)
District 7
Edgewood-Colesburg (0-2) at East Buchanan (2-0) (ND)
GMG (1-1) at Hudson (2-0)
Grundy Center (1-1) at BCLUW (1-1)
North Tama (2-0) at Wapsie Valley (2-0)
8-PLAYER District 2
Don Bosco (2-0) at Rockford (1-1)
Dunkerton (1-1) at Northwood-Kensett (2-0)
Riceville (2-0) at Janesville (1-2)
Tripoli (1-1) at North Iowa (1-1)
District 3
Easton Valley (1-1) at Central Elkader (0-2)
Kee High (0-2) at Springville (2-1)
Turkey Valley (2-0) at Midland (3-0)
West Central (1-1) at Central City (2-0)
District 5
AGWSR (0-2) at Collins-Maxwell (0-3)
Baxter (0-2) at Melcher-Dallas (0-2)
Gladbrook-Reinbeck (0-2) at Meskwaki Settlement (0-2)
Twin Cedars (1-2) at Colo-NESCO (0-3)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.