Area Playoff Pairings

All games start at 7 p.m.
First-round, Friday, Oct. 16
Second round, Friday, Oct. 23
Class 4A
Pod 2
Second round: Fort Dodge at Waterloo West
Pod 3
Second round: Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Falls
Playoff information: 36 teams, 28 first-round byes.
Pods of 3 teams: Winner plays bye team in second round
Pods of 2 teams: Teams play in second round
Pods will be redrawn ahead of third round
Class 3A
Pod 5
First round: Decorah (Bye), Charles City at Dubuque Wahlert
Pod 6
First round
Waterloo East at West Delaware
Waverly-Shell Rock at Western Dubuque
Playoff information: 53 teams, 11 first-round byes.
Pods of 3 teams: Winner plays bye team in second round
Pods of 4 teams: Winners play in second round
Pods will be redrawn ahead of third round
Class 2A
First round
Pod 5
Roland-Story at Independence
Hampton-Dumont at Iowa Falls-Alden
Pod 8
Union at Monticello
North Fayette-Valley at Crestwood
Pod 9
Solon (Bye)
Oelwein at South Tama
Playoff information: 54 teams, 10 first-round byes.
Pods of 3 teams: Winner plays bye team in second round
Pods of 4 teams: Winners play in second round
Pods will be redrawn ahead of third round
Class 1A
First round
Pod 5
South Hamilton (BYE)
Central Springs at South Hardin
Pod 6
Sioux Central at South Central-Calhoun
Jesup at Dike-New Hartford
Pod 7
Waterloo Columbus (BYE)
Aplington-Parkersburg at Osage
Pod 9
Wilton at Cascade
Sumner-Fredericksburg at Denver
Pod 12
East Marshall at Panorama
Hudson at Pella Christian
Playoff information: 54 teams, 10 first-round byes.
Pods of 3 teams: Winner plays bye team in second round
Pods of 4 teams: Winners play in second round
Pods will be redrawn ahead of third round
Class A
First round
Pod 4
Grundy Center (BYE)
BCLUW at Ogden
Pod 5
Saint Ansgar (Bye)
North Union at West Fork
Pod 6
Nashua-Plainfield at South Winneshiek
Algona Garrigan at Lake Mills
Pod 7
Starmont at Wapsie Valley
North Butler at Mason City Newman
Pod 9
Postville at MFL Mar-Mac
East Buchanan at Bellevue
Pod 10
North Cedar at Lisbon
Maquoketa Valley at North Tama
Playoff information: 59 teams, 5 first-round byes.
Pods of 3 teams: Winner plays bye team in second round
Pods of 4 teams: Winners play in second round
Pods will be redrawn ahead of third round
8-player
First round
Pod 4
Rockford at Tripoli
Northwood-Kensett at North Iowa
Pod 5
Riceville at Janesville
Turkey Valley at Kee
Pod 6
Green Mountain-Garwin at Don Bosco
Meskwaki Settlement at AGWSR
Pod 7
Dunkerton at Easton Valley
Mindland at Springville
Pod 8
West Central at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Baxter at Iowa Valley
Playoff information: 61 teams, 3 first-round byes.
Pods of 3 teams: Winner plays bye team in second round
Pods of 4 teams: Winners play in second round
Pods will be redrawn ahead of third round