Area Playoff Pairings

All games start at 7 p.m.

First-round, Friday, Oct. 16

Second round, Friday, Oct. 23

Class 4A

Pod 2

Second round: Fort Dodge at Waterloo West

Pod 3

Second round: Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Falls

Playoff information: 36 teams, 28 first-round byes.

Pods of 3 teams: Winner plays bye team in second round

Pods of 2 teams: Teams play in second round

Pods will be redrawn ahead of third round

Class 3A

Pod 5

First round: Decorah (Bye), Charles City at Dubuque Wahlert

Pod 6

First round

Waterloo East at West Delaware

Waverly-Shell Rock at Western Dubuque

Playoff information: 53 teams, 11 first-round byes.

Pods of 3 teams: Winner plays bye team in second round

Pods of 4 teams: Winners play in second round

Pods will be redrawn ahead of third round

Class 2A

First round

Pod 5

Roland-Story at Independence

Hampton-Dumont at Iowa Falls-Alden

Pod 8

Union at Monticello

North Fayette-Valley at Crestwood

Pod 9

Solon (Bye)

Oelwein at South Tama

Playoff information: 54 teams, 10 first-round byes.

Pods of 3 teams: Winner plays bye team in second round

Pods of 4 teams: Winners play in second round

Pods will be redrawn ahead of third round

Class 1A

First round

Pod 5

South Hamilton (BYE)

Central Springs at South Hardin

Pod 6

Sioux Central at South Central-Calhoun

Jesup at Dike-New Hartford

Pod 7

Waterloo Columbus (BYE)

Aplington-Parkersburg at Osage

Pod 9

Wilton at Cascade

Sumner-Fredericksburg at Denver

Pod 12

East Marshall at Panorama

Hudson at Pella Christian

Playoff information: 54 teams, 10 first-round byes.

Pods of 3 teams: Winner plays bye team in second round

Pods of 4 teams: Winners play in second round

Pods will be redrawn ahead of third round

Class A

First round

Pod 4

Grundy Center (BYE)

BCLUW at Ogden

Pod 5

Saint Ansgar (Bye)

North Union at West Fork

Pod 6

Nashua-Plainfield at South Winneshiek

Algona Garrigan at Lake Mills

Pod 7

Starmont at Wapsie Valley

North Butler at Mason City Newman

Pod 9

Postville at MFL Mar-Mac

East Buchanan at Bellevue

Pod 10

North Cedar at Lisbon

Maquoketa Valley at North Tama

Playoff information: 59 teams, 5 first-round byes.

Pods of 3 teams: Winner plays bye team in second round

Pods of 4 teams: Winners play in second round

Pods will be redrawn ahead of third round

8-player

First round

Pod 4

Rockford at Tripoli

Northwood-Kensett at North Iowa

Pod 5

Riceville at Janesville

Turkey Valley at Kee

Pod 6

Green Mountain-Garwin at Don Bosco

Meskwaki Settlement at AGWSR

Pod 7

Dunkerton at Easton Valley

Mindland at Springville

Pod 8

West Central at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Baxter at Iowa Valley

Playoff information: 61 teams, 3 first-round byes.

Pods of 3 teams: Winner plays bye team in second round

Pods of 4 teams: Winners play in second round

Pods will be redrawn ahead of third round

