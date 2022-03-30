Area notebook: Greg Moore retires after 18 years at DNH

For the first time in 18 years, there will be a new face manning the sidelines for the Dike-New Hartford boys basketball team this fall.

Wolverines head coach Greg Moore has announced that he is retiring from coaching high school basketball. DNH athletic director Cody Eichmeir confirmed Moore's retirement.

According to Varsity Bound, Moore has led the Wolverines to 248 victories since 2008, which is as far back as the site goes. That includes a 25-1 season in 2015 and just two losing records in that time.

Weather postpones most Thursday events

At press time, there were a multitude of postponements announced for the area on Thursday due to weather.

The track meet at Waverly-Shell Rock has been canceled while the girls soccer game between Waterloo United and Aplington-Parkersburg has been postponed to Friday. The girls soccer game between Dike-New Hartford and Columbus Catholic was postponed to April 11. Hudson's boys soccer game against AP was postponed to April 5 while the girls game against West Branch was pushed to April 23. The track meet at Union La Porte City was also postponed.

Out of town track meets were also postponed or canceled. At press time, there were only four local events still on, two of which were moved to different times. Columbus Catholic boys tennis vs. Grundy Center at Byrnes Park Tennis Center remained at 4 p.m. while Don Bosco's girls golf tournament at Jesup Golf and Country Club remained set for 4:15 p.m. Waterloo West vs. Columbus Catholic boys soccer at Cedar Valley Soccer Complex was moved to 5 p.m., as was Waterloo East vs. Western Dubuque.

Waterloo Senior Softball League holding meeting

The Waterloo Senior Softball League will be having an informational meeting Tuesday, April 12th at the Waterloo American Legion Post at 6 p.m. League organizers will explain the Draft and how each team will be divided up by age. New and adjusted rules will also be explained in detail. This is the 4th year of SSL and organizers are hoping to expand it to an 8-team format for this year. For more information contact Charlie Aldrich at Charlie.aldrich23@gmail.com

