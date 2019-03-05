DES MOINES --- A strong group of area girls’ basketball players have been named all-state by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.
Among the group of 12 Northeast Iowa standouts are Cedar Falls’ Emerson Green and Anaya Barney.
Green, a junior, earned first-team honors for the second consecutive season after averaging 18.4 points, five rebounds and 2.5 steals a game for the Tigers, who finished 19-2. Barney, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, averaged 15 points, 5.5 rebounds, four assists, 2.5 steals and 2.5 blocks a game.
In Class 1A, Clarksville junior point guard Kori Wedeking was named to the first team after leading the Indians to their first state tournament. Wedeking averaged 17.6 points.
AGWSR senior Aubrie Fisher was named to the 1A second team for the second consecutive season. She led the Cougars in scoring with a 15.4 average.
Janesville senior guard Briana Baker-Bruce was named to the third team. Baker-Bruce led the Wildcats with a 15.3 ppg average while also dishing out 97 assists and grabbing 53 steals.
Grundy Center’s Hailey Wallis was named to the first team in Class 2A after leading the Spartans to their second consecutive state championship game. The Minnesota State-Mankato recruit averaged 18.3 points while leading Grundy Center in steals (72) and assists (60). Wallis was a second-team selection in 2018.
Dike-New Hartford junior point guard Ellie Foster was named to the 2A second team for the second straight season. Foster led the Wolverines to their second consecutive state tournament by averaging 15.3 points.
Aplington-Parkersburg’s Sophia Jungling and East Buchanan’s Erica Hoffman each were named to the third team.
Iowa recruit Sharon Goodman of Crestwood is a repeat first-team choice after leading the Cadets back to the state tournament while averaging more than 23 points and 12 rebounds a game.
Katie Meyer of Iowa Falls-Alden made the third team.
In Class 4A, Waverly-Shell Rock sophomore Abbie Draper was named to the second team. Draper was the leading scorer (14.8) for the state qualifying Go-Hawks.
West Des Moines Valley senior guard Zoe Young, who has signed with Maryland, was named Miss Basketball.
Girls’ all-state teams
CLASS 1A
First team — Emilee Danner (Ar-We-Va), sr., Shateah Wetering (Montezuma), jr., Rachel Leerar (West Hancock), so., Kori Wedeking (Clarksville), jr., Suzanna Yoder (Iowa Mennonite), sr., Olivia Larsen (Newell-Fonda), sr., Carson Fisk (Lynnville-Sully), sr., Kassidi Steel (North Mahaska), jr.
Second team — Hannah Erickson (Central Elkader), jr., Maidson Gettler (CAM), sr., Carah Drees (Westwood), sr., Aubrie Fisher (AGWSR), sr., Amanda Chizek (West Hancock), jr., Tori Michel (Bellevue Marquette), jr., Acey Jellison (Seymour), sr., Faith Vincent (Colo-Nesco), sr.
Third team — Nicohle Kane (Springville), sr., Sadie Zaruba (Easton Valley), sr., Kaylyn Meyers (Algona Garrigan), so., Maidson Tritle (Central City), sr., TJ Stoaks (Lenox), so., Riley Jewett (Seymour), sr., Briana Baker-Bruce (Janesville), sr., Jayden Barto (Kingsley-Pierson), jr.
CLASS 2A
First team — Sam Wall (Maquoketa Valley), sr., Taryn Scheuermann (Van Buren), jr., Kayla Chapman (Treynor), sr., Nicole McDermott (Cascade), jr., Alli Masters (Central Decatur), jr., Payton Slaughter (Cherokee), sr., Konnor Sudmann (Treynor), sr., Hailey Wallis (Grundy Center), sr.
Second team — Emma Atwood (Central Decatur), sr., Kassidy Pingel (Cherokee), sr., Bailey Beckman (Panorama), sr., Ellie Foster (Dike-New Hartford), jr., Maya Johnson (Mediapolis), sr., Grace Flanagan (North Linn), jr., Sam Stewart (Mount Ayr), jr., Maddie Jones (South Central Calhoun), sr.
Third team — Chloe Lofstrom (North Union), jr., Kennedy Wallace (Iowa City Regina), sr., Kylie Morrison (Logan-Magnolia), jr., Alyson Stokes (Highland), sr., Sophia Jungling (Aplington-Parkersburg), jr., Janie Schoonhoven (Unity Christian), so., Kortney Drake (Wilton), sr., Erica Hoffman (East Buchanan), jr.
CLASS 3A
First team — Logan Hughes (Shenandoah), sr., Maggie Phipps (North Polk), so., Adrianna Katcher (Center Point-Urbana), jr., Kelsey Fields (Creston), so., Sharon Goodman (Crestwood), jr., Callyn Fox (Center Point-Urbana), sr., Kallyn Tumbo (Okoboji), jr., Jaedon Murphy (North Polk), jr.
Second team — Sara Faber (Clear Lake), jr., Kylie Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine), so., Kaili Lawson (Des Moines Christian), sr., Regan Freeland (Prairie City-Monroe), jr., Ryley Goebel (Center Point-Urbana), fr., Jessica Musgrave (South Tama), sr., Brielle Baker (Creston), sr., Abbey Holmes (Algona), jr.
Third team — Mya Mershman (Central Lee), so., Maddie Ahlstrom (Waukon), sr., Katie Meyer (Iowa Falls-Alden), sr., Kayla Cripps (West Marshall), sr., Deseree Stubbe (Clarke), sr., Madi Parson (Camanche), sr., Josie Condon (Estherville Lincoln Central), sr., Reagan Barkema (Roland-Story), fr.
CLASS 4A
First team — Kayba Laube (Marion), jr., Megan Meyer (Mason City), sr., Maidson Dreckman (Le Mars), sr., Grace Boffeli (North Scott), jr., Caitlynn Daniels (Cedar Rapids Xavier), jr., Ella Skinner (Sioux City Heelan), jr., Macy Harris (Grinnell), sr., Riley Wright (Marion), so.
Second team — Megan Witte (Council Bluffs Lewis Central), jr., Abbie Draper (Waverly-Shell Rock), so., Katie Keitges (Knoxville), jr., Emily Holterhaus (Pella), sr., Kenzie Foley (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), jr., Karsyn Stratton (Clear Creek-Amana), jr., Ella Van Weelden (Marion), so., Presley Case (North Scott), jr.
Third team — Katelyn Stanley (Sioux City Heelan), jr, Emily Jasper (Cedar Rapids Xavier), sr., Alex Mohr (Denison-Schleswig), sr., Taylor Veach (Central Dewitt), fr., Elle Scarbrough (Glenwood), so., Naomi Jackson (Grinnell), sr., Rylie Rucker (North Scott), sr., Anna Deets (Mason City), jr.
CLASS 5A
First team — Zoe Young (West Des Moines Valley), sr., Caitlin Clark (West Des Moines Dowling), jr., Maggie McGraw (Southeast Polk), sr., Emerson Green (Cedar Falls), jr., Maya McDermott (Johnston), jr., Grace Larkins (Southeast Polk), so., Aubrey Joens (Iowa City High), jr., Paityn Rau (Waukee), sr.
Second team — Anna Brown (Waukee), sr., Rose Nkumu (Iowa City High), jr., Lauren Zacharias (Iowa City West), sr., Hannah Stuelke (Cedar Rapids Washington), fr., Shea Fuller (West Des Moines Valley), sr., Sidney McCrea (Cedar Rapids Prairie), jr., Anaya Barney (Cedar Falls), so., Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley), sr.
Third team — Rachel Schon (Ankeny Centennial), sr., Caroline Waite (Ames), so., DeeDee Pryor (Urbandale), sr., Audrey Koch (Iowa City West), so., Lily Anderson (Ottumwa), sr., Sara McCullough (Ankeny), sr., Kylie Wroblewski (Bettendorf), sr., Cailyn Morgan (Iowa City West), sr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.