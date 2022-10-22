The Greater Cedar Valley USBC Bowling Association will welcome three new members into its Hall of Fame with a banquet and ceremony Saturday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts

The Association honored Kathie Aschbrenner, Jim Howard and Tim Lake.

Aschbrenner’s career began in 1972 and in the 27 seasons to follow she has bowled more than 80 600+ series with a career-high of 677. She has amassed a total of nine city tournament titles, and was a member of the 1982 Iowa State Women’s Class A team champion.

Aschbrenner has also spent many years as director on the local bowling association’s board of directors.

Howard began bowling in adult leagues in 1987 after a successful youth career. In 2033, he was a member of the Fran’s Pro Shop team that set the then city record of 3,780 and was the seventh-highest recorded series in the nation that year.

In all, Howard has bowled 15 300 games and has 10 800+ series in his lifetime with a career best of 825.

Lake has been a member of the local bowling association for 62 years. Over the course of his career he has rolled more than 250 series over 700 and has bowled three 300 games, four 299 games and two 298 games. Additionally, he has bowled two 800+ series.

An amazing part of his story is Lake continues to roll high scores. In 2016-17 he averaged 221, and he bowled an 851 at the age of 71 in in 2015-16, and had an 812 series four years later at the age of 75.