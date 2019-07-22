{{featured_button_text}}
ANKENY -- Cedar Rapids' Sierra Hargens and West Des Moines' Paige Hoffman are tied after round one a the 95th Iowa Women's Amateur Championship being held at Otter Creek Golf Course.

Hargens and Hoffman each carded a even, 71s Monday in the opening round of the 54-hole event.

"I started off bogey-bogey, Hargens said in a Iowa Golf Association release. "I hit a couple of bad iron shots, I was tense and winning this event last  year and I felt early on like I had to play perfect. I settled down after a little bit."

Hoffman said the wind played a factor in Monday's play.

"You definitely had to think about it on every shot," Hoffman said. The course played completely different than it normally does. It played longer today, I thought. It seemed the holes that were already short, were downwind. I made some long putts, and my lag putting was good."

Ames' Joy Chou is third after shooting a 1-over, 72.

Cedar Falls' Hailey Bermel is tied for eighth after carding a 76, while Hannah Bermel is tied for 12 after shooting a 77.

Waterloo's Kelly Nelson leads the Open Division following a round of 78. Janece Schwartzkopf of Stuart is one shot back of Nelson.

