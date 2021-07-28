Waterloo West coach Kelly Nelson wins at Iowa State women's amateur

DUBUQUE — Waterloo West women’s golf coach Kelly Nelson captured her third Iowa State Women’s Open Division Amateur championship Wednesday at the Dubuque Golf and Country Club.

Nelson led after 36 holes and held off Dubuque’s Rose Kubesheski by four strokes.

Nelson closed with an 81 after firing rounds of 81 and 78 during the opening two days of the event. Her three-round total was 240.

Nelson also won in 2013 at the Mason City Golf and Country Club and in 2019 at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny.

Jesup’s Michelle Klein was fifth with 54-total of 254.

In the Championship division, Iowa State golfer Joy Chou repeated as champion. Chou fired a two-over 72 Wednesday to beat Eden Lohrbach of Ames by nine strokes.

Chou finished with a score of 220.

UNI golfer Emily Snelling of Clear Lake was third with a 54-hole total of 232. Allison Nuss of New Hampton was eighth (240).

Cedar Falls’ Hannah Bermel, the first round leader, was forced to withdraw before the final round. Bermel was just two strokes behind Chou after 36 holes

Waterloo Columbus senior-to-be Molly Fereday was 20th with a score of 258.

