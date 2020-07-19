Vance stays low to capture Waterloo Open title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – The professionals didn’t play this year at the Waterloo Open.

But that didn’t stop Nate Vance from playing like a pro.

Vance turned in a phenomenal 54-hole performance to cruise to victory in the amateur division.

He recorded an eagle and three birdies in the first six holes en route to a 5-under-par round of 67 on Sunday at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course. Vance's 17-under total was nine shots better than runner-up Nate McCoy.

“It feels great to win this tournament because I’ve put in a lot of work the last couple of summers,” Vance said. “Being able to put together three straight rounds like this was big for me. It’s awesome to see all of the time and effort I’ve put in pay off.”

Vance started the final 18 holes of the three-day event with a five-shot lead. His advantage quickly grew to seven on the 496-yard, par-5 opening hole.

Vance blasted a booming drive down the left side of the fairway and then followed by hitting a pitching wedge just past the hole. Putting from the fringe, he rolled in a delicate downhill putt for eagle. Vance pumped his right fist as the ball disappeared into the cup.