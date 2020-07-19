Vance stays low to capture Waterloo Open title
WATERLOO OPEN

Vance stays low to capture Waterloo Open title

WATERLOO – The professionals didn’t play this year at the Waterloo Open.

But that didn’t stop Nate Vance from playing like a pro.

Vance turned in a phenomenal 54-hole performance to cruise to victory in the amateur division.

He recorded an eagle and three birdies in the first six holes en route to a 5-under-par round of 67 on Sunday at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course. Vance's 17-under total was nine shots better than runner-up Nate McCoy.

“It feels great to win this tournament because I’ve put in a lot of work the last couple of summers,” Vance said. “Being able to put together three straight rounds like this was big for me. It’s awesome to see all of the time and effort I’ve put in pay off.”

Vance started the final 18 holes of the three-day event with a five-shot lead. His advantage quickly grew to seven on the 496-yard, par-5 opening hole.

Vance blasted a booming drive down the left side of the fairway and then followed by hitting a pitching wedge just past the hole. Putting from the fringe, he rolled in a delicate downhill putt for eagle. Vance pumped his right fist as the ball disappeared into the cup.

“That was huge for me to start out with an eagle,” he said. “That really gave me some momentum and got me rolling again. I kept it going and was playing really, really solid golf.”

Two pars followed before he collected birdies on three consecutive holes to build a commanding 10-shot lead over the rest of the field. Vance was superb with a 32 on the front nine.

The 20-year-old Vance, a 2017 state champion for Marshalltown High School, plays collegiately at Loyola. He opened with a 67 on Friday at South Hills and followed with a 65 while playing in Saturday’s final foursome at Gates Park.

Even though he’s only 5-foot-8, Vance consistently hammered long drives throughout his round. He also excelled with his short game, showing superb touch on the greens.

He was playing in his first Waterloo Open. He had never played Gates or Irv Warren until teeing the ball up at those courses this weekend.

Vance’s blazing start Sunday eliminated most of the suspense on a beautiful sun-splashed day with temperatures in the low 80s and a light breeze.

Vance finished third last weekend at the Iowa Masters and plans to play in the Iowa Amateur this week. He has aspirations of coming back to the Waterloo Open as a professional.

“I still have three more years of college left,” Vance said. “Obviously, the goal would be to turn pro after that. That’s the ultimate goal that I’m working toward.”

McCoy, playing in the second-to-last group, fired a 66 on Sunday to finish second overall at 8-under.

Clayton Larsen, who was in the final group, shot a 72 on Sunday. The powerful 6-foot-7 Larsen finished third overall at 7-under.

“I felt like I was rolling the ball well,” Larsen said. “I had some good looks for birdie – I just didn’t capitalize and the putts didn’t happen to fall today.”

Larsen, a 2016 state champion for West Delaware High School, was competing in this event for the second time. He carded a 65 on Friday before shooting even-par in his last two rounds.

“This was a fun event – this is a really good tournament and I had a great experience here,” he said. “Seven-under-par is a good score and I’m pleased with that. I was just a little bit overshadowed by Mr. Vance, who was killing us all this week. He played really solid golf, hit a lot of quality golf shots and made some putts. That’s a recipe for a really low number. He really put it on us this week.”

Jordan Even, who teed off nearly an hour before the leaders, turned in the day’s best round with a 7-under 65.

Even’s scorecard featured six birdies and an eagle. He shot a sparkling 31 on the back nine after suffering his only bogey on the last hole. He finished fourth overall with a 6-under total.

Jonathan Feldick, a Cedar Falls resident, finished in a tie for fifth after shooting 72 in the final round. Feldick was fourth in this tournament in 2019.

Michael Fastert was in contention for second place for much of the day, but had a bogey-triple bogey finish to fall to seventh.

First-round leader Jake Patterson, who carded a course record 61 on Friday at South Hills, finished ninth overall. Patterson came back from an 80 on Saturday at Gates Park to shoot 73 at Irv Warren.

2018 Amateur champion Dusty Drenth carded a 2-under 70 on Sunday to finish 13th overall.

Waterloo Open Amateur

Final results

199 – Nate Vance 67-65-67

208 – Nate McCoy 71-71-66

209 – Clayton Larsen 65-72-72

210 – Jordan Even 72-73-65

211 – Royce Weber 69-71-71; Jonathan Feldick 67-72-72

212 – Logan Schweinefus 72-71-69; Michael Fastert 69-70-73

214 – Carter Stochl 69-75-70; Tyler Bussert 70-73-71; Jake Patterson 61-80-73

215 – Jack Vercautren 72-71-72

216 – Dusty Drenth 70-76-70; Caleb Peters 70-74-72;

217 – Thomas Storbeck 72-75-70; Chris Cooksley 72-72-73; Hogan Hansen 69-74-74; Cody Schweinefus 73-69-75

218 – Joe Urbanek 75-73-70; KC Doland 72-74-72; Jack Moody 68-77-73; NielDoak 71-72-75

219 – Dylan Ellis 75-72-72; Brian Wingert 74-72-73; Brad Karpick 71-73-75

220 – Sam Lockhart 74-74-72; Colton Ryan 68-72-80

221 – Danny McCoy 73-73-75

222 – Ian Johnston 70-79-73; Trevor Heinen 75-75-72; Connor Van Weelden 76-73-73

223 – Steve Cero 74-77-72; Tyler Sansgaard 74-77-72; Stephen Kluck 76-74-73; Trenton Lindenman 71-78-74

224 – Seth Riggan 74-74-76

225 – Nate Oakland 76-75-74; Brad Shatek 76-74-75; Ethan Streicher 74-76-75; Jacob Moffett 71-78-76; Austin Reynolds 71-76-78; Trevor Schweinefus 72-75-78

226 – Grant Greazel 71-80-75; Cal Clark 77-74-75; Brooks Beutler 73-77-76; Tom Buffington 71-78-77

229 – Patrick Martin 73-78-78

230 – Travis Kress 74-77-79

232 – Jordan Graf 75-73-84

Senior leaders

208 – Joe Ott 68-70-70

211 – Joe Bates 70-67-74

213 – Brian Persson 72-70-71; Tony Newkirk 71-73-69

219 – Doug Schweinefus 70-74-75

220 – Bruce Westermeier 71-75-74

221 – Boyd Marquis 73-71-77

227 – Dan Mulligan 73-76-78; Mike Green 76-74-77

230 – Joseph Paxson 77-76-77

Super Senior leaders

223 – Richard Gorbell 73-76-74

229 – Wesley Hogeland 75-82-72

230 – Joseph Engelkes 77-72-81; Harold Hickman 83-72-75

234 – Jim Campbell 77-80-77

