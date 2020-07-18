Vance charges into Waterloo Open Amateur lead

Larsen, who plans to finish his collegiate career at North Alabama next year, sits at 7-under-par through 36 holes. He collected two birdies and bogeyed two holes during a steady Saturday that included 14 pars.

He had an early tee time Saturday with the wind kicking up considerably on the back nine.

“I didn’t hit the ball quite as well I did in the first round, but I just tried to stay patient and play my game,” Larsen said. “I feel like I’m in good position after the first two rounds. It’s exciting to have an opportunity like this and I’m looking forward to the final round. It should be fun.”

Jonathan Feldick, fourth in this event last year, carded an even-par 72 in the second round after opening with a 67 on Friday.

Feldick and Michael Fastert are tied for second place just two shots out of the lead. Fastert was 2-under Saturday.

Cody Schweinefus made a big jump up the leaderboard after shooting the day’s second-best round with a 69. He moved within five shots of the lead.

The good news for the 23-year-old Patterson is he still has a chance for a strong finish Sunday.