Vance charges into Waterloo Open Amateur lead
breaking top story
WATERLOO – Jake Patterson and Nate Vance know how quickly momentum can shift during a round of golf.

They were reminded of that during a wild and wacky first two rounds in the Amateur division of the Waterloo Open.

On Friday, Patterson lined up a 9-foot putt with an opportunity to card a 59 at South Hills Golf Course.

A day later, he tapped in for par on the final hole to shoot an 80 at Gates Park.

While most of the field struggled Saturday, Vance turned in a sparkling 7-under-par round of 65 to charge into the 36-hole lead at the Waterloo Open. He holds a five-shot advantage over Clayton Larsen entering Sunday’s final round at Irv Warren Golf Course.

Patterson followed his course-record 11-under-par round of 61 on Friday with an 8-over-par round on a windy, steamy Saturday with the heat index soaring into triple digits.

“I just had a bad day,” he said immediately after turning in his scorecard. “The conditions were a lot different with the wind and everything. I still thought there would be some good scores. It just wasn’t my day, but luckily I have a chance to come back from it.”

The 5-foot-8 Vance, playing in the day’s final foursome, turned in a dazzling display. He finished with seven birdies and no bogeys in a superb showing. He shot a 67 in Friday’s opening round at South Hills.

“This was the first time I’ve ever played this course,” Vance said of Gates Park. “I kind of sprayed the ball all over the place in the first round at South Hills and made a bunch of putts. Today, I hit it great and made my putts. It was a clean round. I think the longest par putt I had to make was six or seven feet. I was aggressive on par 5s and hit my drives in the fairway. My wedges were really good. I had a bunch of birdie looks and I was fortunate to roll them in.”

Vance, a 2017 state champion for Marshalltown High School, plays collegiately for Loyola. He was playing Gates Park for the first time. He will play Irv Warren for the first time in the final round Sunday.

“It’s my first time ever playing in this tournament,” Vance said. “I finished third last week at the Iowa Masters and I’ve carried it over into this week. Hopefully, I can keep it going in the final round.”

Patterson, 25th in this event last year, had a late morning tee time Saturday and played his entire round in gusty conditions at Gates Park.

The wind also became a factor late in the morning and into the afternoon. Only seven players out of 130 finished under par on a challenging day at the Waterloo Open.

Larsen fired an even-par 72 on Saturday morning at Gates Park. Larsen, a 2016 state champion for West Delaware High School, shot a 65 in the opening round Friday at South Hills.

Larsen, who plans to finish his collegiate career at North Alabama next year, sits at 7-under-par through 36 holes. He collected two birdies and bogeyed two holes during a steady Saturday that included 14 pars.

He had an early tee time Saturday with the wind kicking up considerably on the back nine.

“I didn’t hit the ball quite as well I did in the first round, but I just tried to stay patient and play my game,” Larsen said. “I feel like I’m in good position after the first two rounds. It’s exciting to have an opportunity like this and I’m looking forward to the final round. It should be fun.”

Jonathan Feldick, fourth in this event last year, carded an even-par 72 in the second round after opening with a 67 on Friday.

Feldick and Michael Fastert are tied for second place just two shots out of the lead. Fastert was 2-under Saturday.

Cody Schweinefus made a big jump up the leaderboard after shooting the day’s second-best round with a 69. He moved within five shots of the lead.

The good news for the 23-year-old Patterson is he still has a chance for a strong finish Sunday.

The Kirkwood Community College golfer shot 40 on the front nine and 40 on the back nine Saturday. He went bogey, double bogey and bogey on holes 3-5 after opening with two pars at Gates Park. He birdied holes 8 and 10, but followed with three more bogeys and a double on 17.

“I just need to go back and get some rest and recoup,” he said. “I didn’t sleep very well (Friday) night and I need to recover from what happened in the second round. I should have clearly played better than I did today, but it didn’t happen.”

Even though Patterson struggled through a roller-coaster second round, he still managed a smile a few minutes after his round late Saturday afternoon.

“I’m very excited about the final round,” he said. “I know I can come back strong and have a good day. I really like Irv Warren. I shot a 67 there two years ago. It’s a shorter course and you can shoot a good score there. It’s going to be fun playing there again. I just need to regroup.”

Waterloo Open 36-hole leaders

Amateur division

132 – Nate Vance 67-65

137 – Clayton Larsen 65-72

139 – Michael Fastert 69-70; Jonathan Feldick 67-72

140 – Colton Ryan 68-72; Royce Weber 69-71

141 – Jake Patterson 61-80

142 – Cody Schweinefus 73-69: Nate McCoy 71-71

143 – Hogan Hansen 69-74; Logan Schweinefus 72-71; NielDoak 71-72; Tyler Bussert 70-73; Jack Vercautren 72-71

144 – Caleb Peters 70-74; Chris Cooksley 72-72; Carter Stochl 69-75; Brad Karpick 71-73

145 – Jack Moody 68-77; Jordan Even 72-73

146 – KC Doland 72-74; Danny McCoy 73-73; Dusty Drenth 70-76; Brian Wingert 74-72

147 – Trevor Schweinefus 72-75; Dylan Ellis 75-72; Thomas Storbeck 72-75: Austin Reynolds 71-76

148 – Joe Urbanek 75-73; Sam Lockhart 74-74; Jordan Graf 75-73; Seth Riggan 74-74

149 – Jacob Moffett 71-78; Tom Buffington 71-78; Trenton Lindenman 71-78; Connor Van Weelden 76-73

150 – Stephen Kluck 76-74; Brad Shatek 76-74; Brooks Beutler 73-77; Trevor Heinen 75-75; Ethan Streicher 74-76

151 –Grant Grezel 71-80; Tyler Sansgaard 74-77; Patrick Martin 73-78; Travis Kress 74-77; Cal Clark 77-74; Steve Cero 74-77; Nate Oakland 76-75

152 – Ryan Flugum 76-76; Nicholas Waller 79-73

153 – Drew Brandel 77-76; Luke Meyer 79-74; Ethan Earl 75-78; Brayden Fahrni 74-79; Brandon Dorans 77-76

154 – Nathan Molstead 75-79

155 – Daniel Becker 79-76; Ashton Martens 75-80; Greg Engelkes 77-78; Jacob Calhoun 73-82; Kiley Miller 76-79; Matt Righi 78-77; Stuart Roderick 79-76; James Fox 81-74; Jeff Gudenkauf 77-78

156 – Christopher Wagner 76-80; Ethan Yahr 76-80; Jacob Oetzmann 76-80; Ethan Yahr 76-80; JD Pollard 76-80; Ryan Phillips 79-77; Coby Thompson 75-81

157 – Luke Knutson 79-78

158 – Evan Earl 80-78; Austin Bohnsack 80-78

159 – Chris Larimer 80-79; Dexter Whitehill 84-75; Ben Bermel 75-84; Jack Starr 78-81

160 – Nile Happel 79-81; Brad Cole 76-84; Colin Kitson 82-78

161 – Nathan Porter 83-78; Jarod Webb 78-83; Noah Stenberg 77-84

162 – Josh Nichols 80-82

163 – Eric Shatek 84-79

164 – Adam Burhenn 83-81; AdenZwanziger 78-86; Griffen Clark 84-80

165 – Shane Scott 81-84

166 – Joe Dean 79-87; Ethan Le 84-82; Austin Jackson 80-86; Mike Messerer 84-82

167 – Jeremy Jennissen 79-88; Matt Baker 84-83

168 – Ryan Anderson 83-85; Grant Otting 84-84

169 – Dan Larsen 88-81

170 – SenadToric 86-84; Dave Lamb 83-87

171 – Aaron Smoldt 78-93

172 – Ethan Fox 86-86; Dylan Rippel 85-87

173 – Nick Skurdal 84-89; Jason Klein 83-90; Matt Scharingson 87-86; LeRoy Staker 87-86

174 – Bradley Nordin 87-87

176 – Kevin Schmit 86-90; Walker Hannan 86-90

177 – Lee Weber 90-87

178 – Jacob Lentzkow 89-89; John Aronowitz 94-84

179 – Austin Burroughs 87-92

184 – Luke Mikkelsen 94-90

187 – Jared Renfro 90-97; Brett Cassidy 91-96

188 – Reid McFarland 91-97

189 – Ben Skyles 92-97

191 – Adam Fox 93-98

224 – BJ McGinn 108-116

WD – Eric Bredesen 74-WD; Brady Ellis 78-WD, Will Greif 81-WD; Trafton Otting 81-WD, John Tiberius Swan 113-WD

DQ – Doug Uridil 72-DQ

Senior leaders

137 – Joe Bates 70-67

138 – Jeff Ott 68-70

142 – Brian Persson 72-70

144 – Doug Schweinefus 70-74; Tony Newkirk 71-73; Boyd Marquis 73-71

146 – Bruce Westermeier 71-75

149 – Dan Mulligan 73-76

150 – Mike Green 76-74

Super Senior leaders

149 – Richard Gorbell 73-76; Joseph Engelkes 77-72

155 – Harold Hickman 83-72

157 – Jim Campbell 77-80; Wesley Hogeland 75-82

160 – Bruce Neeley 

