Vance charges into Waterloo Open Amateur lead

WATERLOO – Jake Patterson and Nate Vance know how quickly momentum can shift during a round of golf.
They were reminded of that during a wild and wacky first two rounds in the Amateur division of the Waterloo Open.
On Friday, Patterson lined up a 9-foot putt with an opportunity to card a 59 at South Hills Golf Course.
A day later, he tapped in for par on the final hole to shoot an 80 at Gates Park.
While most of the field struggled Saturday, Vance turned in a sparkling 7-under-par round of 65 to charge into the 36-hole lead at the Waterloo Open. He holds a five-shot advantage over Clayton Larsen entering Sunday’s final round at Irv Warren Golf Course.
Patterson followed his course-record 11-under-par round of 61 on Friday with an 8-over-par round on a windy, steamy Saturday with the heat index soaring into triple digits.
“I just had a bad day,” he said immediately after turning in his scorecard. “The conditions were a lot different with the wind and everything. I still thought there would be some good scores. It just wasn’t my day, but luckily I have a chance to come back from it.”
The 5-foot-8 Vance, playing in the day’s final foursome, turned in a dazzling display. He finished with seven birdies and no bogeys in a superb showing. He shot a 67 in Friday’s opening round at South Hills.
“This was the first time I’ve ever played this course,” Vance said of Gates Park. “I kind of sprayed the ball all over the place in the first round at South Hills and made a bunch of putts. Today, I hit it great and made my putts. It was a clean round. I think the longest par putt I had to make was six or seven feet. I was aggressive on par 5s and hit my drives in the fairway. My wedges were really good. I had a bunch of birdie looks and I was fortunate to roll them in.”
Vance, a 2017 state champion for Marshalltown High School, plays collegiately for Loyola. He was playing Gates Park for the first time. He will play Irv Warren for the first time in the final round Sunday.
“It’s my first time ever playing in this tournament,” Vance said. “I finished third last week at the Iowa Masters and I’ve carried it over into this week. Hopefully, I can keep it going in the final round.”
Patterson, 25th in this event last year, had a late morning tee time Saturday and played his entire round in gusty conditions at Gates Park.
The wind also became a factor late in the morning and into the afternoon. Only seven players out of 130 finished under par on a challenging day at the Waterloo Open.
Larsen fired an even-par 72 on Saturday morning at Gates Park. Larsen, a 2016 state champion for West Delaware High School, shot a 65 in the opening round Friday at South Hills.
Larsen, who plans to finish his collegiate career at North Alabama next year, sits at 7-under-par through 36 holes. He collected two birdies and bogeyed two holes during a steady Saturday that included 14 pars.
He had an early tee time Saturday with the wind kicking up considerably on the back nine.
“I didn’t hit the ball quite as well I did in the first round, but I just tried to stay patient and play my game,” Larsen said. “I feel like I’m in good position after the first two rounds. It’s exciting to have an opportunity like this and I’m looking forward to the final round. It should be fun.”
Jonathan Feldick, fourth in this event last year, carded an even-par 72 in the second round after opening with a 67 on Friday.
Feldick and Michael Fastert are tied for second place just two shots out of the lead. Fastert was 2-under Saturday.
Cody Schweinefus made a big jump up the leaderboard after shooting the day’s second-best round with a 69. He moved within five shots of the lead.
The good news for the 23-year-old Patterson is he still has a chance for a strong finish Sunday.
The Kirkwood Community College golfer shot 40 on the front nine and 40 on the back nine Saturday. He went bogey, double bogey and bogey on holes 3-5 after opening with two pars at Gates Park. He birdied holes 8 and 10, but followed with three more bogeys and a double on 17.
“I just need to go back and get some rest and recoup,” he said. “I didn’t sleep very well (Friday) night and I need to recover from what happened in the second round. I should have clearly played better than I did today, but it didn’t happen.”
Even though Patterson struggled through a roller-coaster second round, he still managed a smile a few minutes after his round late Saturday afternoon.
“I’m very excited about the final round,” he said. “I know I can come back strong and have a good day. I really like Irv Warren. I shot a 67 there two years ago. It’s a shorter course and you can shoot a good score there. It’s going to be fun playing there again. I just need to regroup.”
