Todd ready to return to PGA Tour, willing to take on risks

“You could go away from that to provide the safest environment ... do everything they can to make it safe,” Todd said.

Most players use the locker room only to change shoes and stash equipment they might not be using.

“You’re talking to a guy who’s played 20 Monday qualifiers,” Todd said. “I’m all too used to changing shoes in the parking lot. It’s not that big of a deal.”

On the golf course, he doesn’t expect players to be wearing masks. And while it’s easy to maintain social distancing, there will be times when it gets tight on small tee boxes with three players and three caddies. As for rakes in the bunker and handling the pin, Todd says if everyone is tested, that shouldn’t be a problem.

And if there is a positive test?

“The tour has said if someone gets the virus, it’s a 14-day quarantine. They haven’t said if the tournament will stop,” he said.

Todd said the biggest hurdle he sees for a restart is if the rate of infection increases. Even so, he believes the tour is on the right track.