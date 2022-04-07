Tiger's back: Woods tees off at Masters after terrible wreck. Follow live coverage.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Against all odds, Tiger Woods teed off in the Masters on Thursday for his first truly competitive tournament since a car wreck that damaged his right leg so badly he was faced with the prospect of amputation.
Wearing a pink shirt and black pants, Woods was greeted by thunderous applause when his name was announced to a huge gallery surrounding the first tee.
Woods failed to make solid contact with his first shot: a 264-yard drive that faded behind a bunker on the right side of the fairway. His approach rolled off the front of the green, but he sank a 10-foot putt to save par, bringing another huge roar from the patrons.
Woods walked slowly and with the slight hint of a limp, knowing that he faced four tough days on an extremely hilly course if he manages to make the cut.
His career was in jeopardy after a devastating, single-car crash in Los Angeles in February 2021. He was confined to a hospital bed for three months and out of the public eye until last November, when he posted a video of him swinging a club with a simple message, "Making progress."
Paul Casey has withdrawn from the Masters. Casey had been dealing with back spasms this week and told Augusta National on Thursday morning that he would be unable to play. He was to have played in the 10:53 a.m. tee time with Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith. Casey has played the Masters 15 times. His best finish was a tie for fourth in 2016.