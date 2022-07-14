Talented field and return of fan-favorite event tabbed for 2022 Waterloo Open

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Open hopes to bring back the excitement of last year’s final day while also facilitating the return of fan-favorite community event.

According to tournament chairman Brian Middleton, community golf fans watching from the gallery will be treated with a strong, exciting tournament which features a talented field of golfers from around the world.

Middleton said the event managed to bring back both Michael Visacki and BJ Doucet, the champion and runner-up from last year. Throughout the final round, Visacki, who received his card for the Korn Ferry Tour, and Doucet went toe-to-toe.

“When Douccet and Visacki were going back and forth…you could tell everyone was watching their phones and watching the tournament,” Middleton said. “It got really exciting towards the end. That is what we are hoping for again—a good finish.”

Middleton said he hopes that the excitement of last year will encourage more people to attend the event and watch from the gallery.

“We are trying to take that buzz, from Sunday last year, with us,” Middleton said. “We are really hoping to carry that buzz into this year and get more people out to watch this tournament because there is some good talent.”

In addition to Doucet, the Schaake brothers, Alex and Carson, return to the pro tournament. Previous winners of the amateur tournament, the Schaake’s have ties to the Waterloo area, played collegiately at Iowa and bring added prestige to the event.

“We have both Alex and Carson Schaake back,” Middleton said. “I remember last year…they had a huge crowd following them. Carson…he was in the U.S. Open, qualified for that, a few years ago.”

According to Middleton, more golfers entered the event this year than entered the already large field in 2021.

“We were up last year,” Middleton said. “But, we have 141 professionals. So, we are up from 127 last year. We have 136 amateurs, 37 seniors and 30 super seniors which is a pretty good field. We have 392 total golfers…We have a lot of big names.”

Similar to the 2021 Waterloo Open, the amateur field will play rounds at South Hills Golf Course on Friday, Gates Park Golf Course on Saturday and Irv Warren on Sunday.

Putting together a field as large as they did shows the reputation of the event remains high among golfers according to Middleton.

“It is getting tougher and tougher,” Middleton said. “We are glad to have that many people because we are competing with The Dakotas Tour events, qualifiers and mini tours…They score low, which is fun for us to watch and it is fun for them, but the fact that they keep coming back it is a huge deal for our tournament. It is the 89th year and we keep pulling these guys. Everyone loves playing in this one.”

Middleton continued that one of the main draws for pros is the quality of Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course combined with the $50,000 purse for the winner.

“Waterloo Golf—they have the course looking immaculate,” Middleton said. “That is why these guys love coming and playing. We will have guys come from all over the world…The fact that they come to Waterloo, Iowa, and love playing at our local city course—I think—that speaks volumes.”

The pros and the excitement of last year will not be the only aspect of past tournaments making a return this season. According to Middleton, organizers scheduled the long-drive competition, a community event, to come back this year.

“We are bringing the long-drive competition back,” Middleton said. “One of our members who does our social media with the Jaycees, she has been getting a ton of questions and buzz on Facebook. So, that is something we have not really seen in the last couple years…It seems like there is a level of excitement for the weekend and the tournament.”

Middleton added that, with the long-drive competition following the Pro-Am at 5 p.m. on Thursday, he expects a big crowd like previous years the event was held.

Middleton said the event organizers hope to improve the size and spectacle of the event each year because the event serves as a fundraiser for locally-awarded scholarships and the Jaycee’s backpack drive.

“Every year we are trying to make this a little bit bigger, a little bit better,” Middleton said. “Next year is the 90th year and that is a big deal that that is happening here in the area. We are hoping this tournament keeps getting bigger and better.”