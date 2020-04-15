Sports briefs

Golf

Pull up to the rink’s front steps between 4 and 6 p.m. Friday to make a donation of food, gift cards for hospital workers, or fabric and other materials which can be turned into protective face masks, and you will receive an appreciative wave from Tommy.

“A lot of people are looking for an outlet to do something good, and we think the team can help channel that urge,” said Black Hawks President of Business Operations Joe Greene. “This would have been the final weekend of our regular season, and even though our players don’t have the chance to win any more games, we’d like to make a difference in a different way.”