Sports briefs

Golf
Tim Brenden
- recently recorded a hole-in-one at Beaver Hills in Cedar Falls.
Brenden aced the 188-yard 14th hole with a 6-iron. Witnesses: Mike Sawyer, Owen Sawyer, Todd Hermansen.
Brenden has now aced all four of the par-3 holes at Beaver Hills during his career.
Hockey
Waterloo Black Hawks
- mascot Tommy Hawk will be at Young Arena Friday to welcome Black Hawks fans (from a social distancing-appropriate proximity) bringing cans, cards, and cloth to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pull up to the rink’s front steps between 4 and 6 p.m. Friday to make a donation of food, gift cards for hospital workers, or fabric and other materials which can be turned into protective face masks, and you will receive an appreciative wave from Tommy.
“A lot of people are looking for an outlet to do something good, and we think the team can help channel that urge,” said Black Hawks President of Business Operations Joe Greene. “This would have been the final weekend of our regular season, and even though our players don’t have the chance to win any more games, we’d like to make a difference in a different way.”
College basketball
Bryceson Burns
- , a 6-5 guard from Houston, Texas, has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Drake University men’s basketball team, head coach Darian DeVries announced Wednesday.
“We are excited to have Bryce join our program,” DeVries said. “He brings tremendous versatility to both ends of the floor. His combination of length, skill and athleticism will allow him to play multiple positions. Fans are going to love watching him play.”
Burns has been enrolled at Strength N’ Motion International Academy for the last year after graduating from Houston’s Westfield High School, where he was the team’s offensive MVP.
College football
The commissioners of the nation’s major college football conferences held a 30-minute conference call Wednesday with Vice President Mike Pence
- and stressed that college sports cannot return from the coronavirus
- shutdown until campuses have reopened.
The 10 commissioners, along with the athletic director of Notre Dame, comprise the College Football Playoff management committee.
“We were able to talk about the differences between us and professional sports,” American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco said. “We talked about how academics and college athletics were inseparable.”
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Pence asked good questions and was “hopeful and optimistic” about the fight against the coronavirus. The pandemic has shut down all major sporting events since mid-March and forced colleges to close campuses and move classes online.
