Sports briefs

Several area high school athletes performed well Tuesday at the Track Guy Track and Field Carnival at BGM High School in Brooklyn.

With the cancellation of the prep season, Mike Jay, the Drake Relays public address announcer put on the meet.

In the girls’ division, New Hampton’s Carlee Rochford won the long jump with a leap of 16-feet, 11 ¾ inches. Osage’s Paige Kisley won he 100 hurdles in 15.50. Kisley was second in the 400 hurdles

Waterloo East’s Ellasa Horton was fifth in the 100 in 13.34.

Dahlia Gardiner of Grundy Center was fourth in the shot put.

In the boys’ division, Cedar Falls’ Kyle Trunnell edged Waterloo West’s Deyton Love in the 110 hurdles – 14.34 to 14.49.

Trunnell also finished second in the 200 to Ezekiel Clark of St. Louis Park, Minn. Tunnell produced a 22.46 clocking.

