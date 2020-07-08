Sports briefs

Golf
- The University of Northern Iowa football golf outing has been scheduled for July 23 at the Red Carpet Golf Course in Waterloo.
It is a 12:30 p.m. shot gun start and cost of tournament is $80 per person which includes lunch, drink tickets and tee gift.
For more information or to enter, contact Ed Dolan at Red Carpet Golf or call 319-235-1242.
- Pheasant Ridge Golf Course pro John Bermel took second in the Open Division and captured the Senior Division Monday at the Iowa PGA East-West Team event at the Short Hills Country Club in East Moline, Ill.
Bermel shot a 3-under 69 with five birdies to edge Jeffrey Schmid of Brown Deere Golf Club and Judd Gribb of Lakeside Municipal Golf Course by one stroke.
Volleyball
- Waterloo Columbus has announced it has hired Shelby Schnurstein as its new head volleyball coach.
Schnurstein played on four state tournament teams, including a state championship team at Janesville, before playing at Des Moines Area Community College.
The past five years, Schnurstein has coached for Iowa Elite Volleyball club program.
Track and field
- Several area high school athletes performed well Tuesday at the Track Guy Track and Field Carnival at BGM High School in Brooklyn.
With the cancellation of the prep season, Mike Jay, the Drake Relays public address announcer put on the meet.
In the girls’ division, New Hampton’s Carlee Rochford won the long jump with a leap of 16-feet, 11 ¾ inches. Osage’s Paige Kisley won he 100 hurdles in 15.50. Kisley was second in the 400 hurdles
Waterloo East’s Ellasa Horton was fifth in the 100 in 13.34.
Dahlia Gardiner of Grundy Center was fourth in the shot put.
In the boys’ division, Cedar Falls’ Kyle Trunnell edged Waterloo West’s Deyton Love in the 110 hurdles – 14.34 to 14.49.
Trunnell also finished second in the 200 to Ezekiel Clark of St. Louis Park, Minn. Tunnell produced a 22.46 clocking.
