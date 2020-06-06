Sports briefs: Fisher records hole-in-one

But he hopes the pledge he and Jordan Brand made Friday — to donate $100 million over the next 10 years — helps start a conversation and a level of education that can finally end the ingrained racism the Charlotte Hornets owner says he’s seen all his life as an African American.

“We have encountered racism to be somewhat acceptable in certain circles,” Jordan told The Charlotte Observer. “We’ve got to understand at an early age (that can’t be tolerated). Education is such an important part” of societal change.

The pledge, by Jordan and the Nike division named for him, will go to support organizations working for racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.

Jordan said that element — access to education — is crucial to both upward mobility and changing cultural norms regarding race and poverty. He called the killing of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis by a white policeman the “tipping point” for decades of black outrage over brutality toward people of color.

