Sports briefs: Fisher records hole-in-one

Golf
Charles Fisher
- of Cedar Falls aced the 175-yard fifth hole at Pheasant Ridge Thursday using a seven iron.
Basketball
- The Chicago Bulls’ new top basketball executive wasn’t ready to make any announcements about the coaching staff on Saturday.
Arturas Karnisovas still has not met in person with head coach Jim Boylen. And that’s something he would like to do before going public with any decisions.
Boylen’s future is the biggest issue hanging over the Bulls, who were left out when the NBA’s Board of Governors approved a 22-team format to restart the pandemic-interrupted season next month in Orlando. Chicago has missed the playoffs in four of the past five seasons, a tough stretch for a franchise whose dominance in the 1990s was chronicled in the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance.”
The Bulls overhauled their front office when they hired Karnisovas as executive vice president of basketball operations in April and Marc Eversley as general manager a few weeks later.
Michael Jordan
- knows money alone can’t solve racism, or barriers to upward mobility for the poor.
But he hopes the pledge he and Jordan Brand made Friday — to donate $100 million over the next 10 years — helps start a conversation and a level of education that can finally end the ingrained racism the Charlotte Hornets owner says he’s seen all his life as an African American.
“We have encountered racism to be somewhat acceptable in certain circles,” Jordan told The Charlotte Observer. “We’ve got to understand at an early age (that can’t be tolerated). Education is such an important part” of societal change.
The pledge, by Jordan and the Nike division named for him, will go to support organizations working for racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.
Jordan said that element — access to education — is crucial to both upward mobility and changing cultural norms regarding race and poverty. He called the killing of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis by a white policeman the “tipping point” for decades of black outrage over brutality toward people of color.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!