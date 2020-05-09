Sports briefs: Caleb Reel records first hole-in-one

Golf
- Caleb Reel recorded his first hole-in-one on Wednesday at South Hills Golf Course. Reel used a pitching wedge on the 146-yard 12th hole. Witnesses: Devin Reel, TJ Freeland, Lincoln Mehlerd.
Baseball
- Major League Baseball will cut its amateur draft from 40 rounds to five this year, a move that figures to save teams about $30 million.
Clubs gained the ability to reduce the draft as part of their March 26 agreement with the players’ association and MLB plans to finalize a decision next week to go with the minimum, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke Friday on condition of anonymity because no decision was announced.
There will be just 160 players drafted, by far the fewest since the annual selection started in 1965, and the combined value of their signing bonus pools is $235,906,800. The amount of signing bonus pool money eliminated is $29,578,100.
Soccer
- The U.S. women’s national team filed a motion to appeal a district court judge’s decision to dismiss key portions of an equal pay lawsuit the players filed against U.S. Soccer.
Last week, District Judge R. Gary Klausner leveled a significant blow to the players by striking down their arguments that their rights were violated under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
The players had argued the federation violated the Equal Pay Act by paying women’s team athletes less than the men and created a discriminatory workplace environment that violated Title VII. Klausner dismissed both claims via summary judgment, along with the players’ claims regarding playing surfaces.
His decision left only two of the players’ claims — unfair travel accommodations and medical and training support. The trial to address those issues is set to begin on June 16.
