Sports briefs: Caleb Reel records first hole-in-one

Golf

Caleb Reel recorded his first hole-in-one on Wednesday at South Hills Golf Course. Reel used a pitching wedge on the 146-yard 12th hole. Witnesses: Devin Reel, TJ Freeland, Lincoln Mehlerd.

Baseball

Major League Baseball will cut its amateur draft from 40 rounds to five this year, a move that figures to save teams about $30 million.

Clubs gained the ability to reduce the draft as part of their March 26 agreement with the players’ association and MLB plans to finalize a decision next week to go with the minimum, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke Friday on condition of anonymity because no decision was announced.

There will be just 160 players drafted, by far the fewest since the annual selection started in 1965, and the combined value of their signing bonus pools is $235,906,800. The amount of signing bonus pool money eliminated is $29,578,100.

Soccer

The U.S. women’s national team filed a motion to appeal a district court judge’s decision to dismiss key portions of an equal pay lawsuit the players filed against U.S. Soccer.