Scattered storms, sultry weather on tap at PGA Championship

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dustin Johnson forgot to pack shorts when he was getting ready for the PGA Championship.
Good thing he remembered pants.
The world’s top-ranked player plum forgot that the PGA of America decided last year to begin allowing players in the championships it conducts to wear shorts during practice rounds. Johnson even showed a little leg at Quail Hollow, joining roughly half the field in wearing them.
But when he was busy stuffing his suitcase for Bellerive Country Club this week, Johnson must have gotten into the week-to-week PGA Tour zone: Trousers are required every day out there.
“I definitely forgot,” he said, grinning. “Today I was going to play really early this morning so it wasn’t going to be too hot, so I just wore pants. And when I did it last year at Quail Hollow, it almost felt kind of weird wearing shorts, especially when I wear pants every single day.”
Quite a few players wore shorts for practice rounds Monday, when temperatures soared into the upper 90s. Heavy storms rolled through Tuesday to provide some relief from the heat, but they also prevented anybody from getting onto the course until late in the morning, by which point the rapidly rising humidity had made the conditions only slightly more bearable.
“It’s going to be hot,” Tiger Woods said, “and it’s going to be wet.”
TRAFFIC JAMS: The lousy weather that chased players off the course Tuesday could mean a slow, busy day today, which is typically a lighter day spent resting for the opening round.
“It’ll be pretty packed,” said Tiger Woods, who took Monday off and only got five holes in before play was delayed Tuesday. “All the guys will be trying to get in as much practice as they can.”
Woods has never played a competitive round at Bellerive.
“It’s just a matter of how much I’ll get in (Wednesday),” he said. “There will be quite a few guys trying to get out there and I’m going to be one of them.”
AHEAD BY A CENTURY: Davis Love III will be joining a select group this weekend.
Only 14 others have started 100 major championships, a list topped by Jack Nicklaus with 164. The 54-year-old Love’s first was the 1986 PGA Championship at Inverness, so it’s a nice coincidence he will be reaching triple digits at the PGA Championship at Bellerive.
The winner of the 1997 PGA said Tuesday he hopes to play quite a few more.
“It’s amazing to be in that group, to make it that far, and I don’t see very many guys on that list I can catch. Hopefully a few of them,” Love said. “Another reminder that you’re getting older, and you played for a long, long time, but I’m blessed to play this long.”
Love has made the cut 62 times in major championships, finishing in the top 10 on 21 occasions, and once had a streak of 70 consecutive starts that lasted more than 17 years.
“If I feel like I can compete and not get in the way,” he said, “I’d love to keep competing.”
