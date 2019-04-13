Clip art golf
  • TODAY

Red Tee Open

Waverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

  • FRIDAY, APRIL 26

4 Couples Golf/Steak Fry

Elkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

  • SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Pork Chop Open Throw Together

La Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

Blizzard Open 3-Person Best Shot

Silvercrest Golf and C.C.

2722 College Dr., Decorah

(563) 382-5296

  • FRIDAY, MAY 3

50-Over 3-Man Best Shot

Elkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

  • SATURDAY, MAY 4

Dunkerton Booster Club Tournament

Red Carpet Golf Course

1409 Newell St., Waterloo

(319) 235-1242

  • SATURDAY, MAY 11

Two-Person Best Shot

La Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

3-Person Best Shot

Elkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

  • SUNDAY, MAY 12

Early Bird 2-Person Best Shot

Sunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

  • TUESDAY, MAY 14

45-Over 3-Person Best Shot

Silvercrest Golf and C.C.

2722 College Dr., Decorah

(563) 382-5296

  • FRIDAY, MAY 17

4 Couples Golf/Steak Fry

Elkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

  • SATURDAY, MAY 18

Union Golf 4-Person Best Shot

La Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

Ralph Milligan Memorial 4-Person Best Shot

Silvercrest Golf and C.C.

2722 College Dr., Decorah

(563) 387-5230

Exchange Club 4-Person Best Shot

Waverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

3-Person Best Shot Open

Jackson Heights Golf Course

3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction

(563) 776-9181

Sunny Brae Amateur

Sunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

  • SUNDAY, MAY 19

Superintendents Revenge Tourney

Waverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

