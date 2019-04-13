- TODAY
Red Tee Open
Waverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
- FRIDAY, APRIL 26
4 Couples Golf/Steak Fry
Elkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
- SATURDAY, APRIL 27
Pork Chop Open Throw Together
La Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
Blizzard Open 3-Person Best Shot
Silvercrest Golf and C.C.
2722 College Dr., Decorah
(563) 382-5296
- FRIDAY, MAY 3
50-Over 3-Man Best Shot
Elkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
- SATURDAY, MAY 4
Dunkerton Booster Club Tournament
Red Carpet Golf Course
1409 Newell St., Waterloo
(319) 235-1242
- SATURDAY, MAY 11
Two-Person Best Shot
La Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
3-Person Best Shot
Elkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
- SUNDAY, MAY 12
Early Bird 2-Person Best Shot
Sunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage
(641) 732-3435
- TUESDAY, MAY 14
45-Over 3-Person Best Shot
Silvercrest Golf and C.C.
2722 College Dr., Decorah
(563) 382-5296
- FRIDAY, MAY 17
4 Couples Golf/Steak Fry
Elkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
- SATURDAY, MAY 18
Union Golf 4-Person Best Shot
La Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
Ralph Milligan Memorial 4-Person Best Shot
Silvercrest Golf and C.C.
2722 College Dr., Decorah
(563) 387-5230
Exchange Club 4-Person Best Shot
Waverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
3-Person Best Shot Open
Jackson Heights Golf Course
3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction
(563) 776-9181
Sunny Brae Amateur
Sunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage
(641) 732-3435
- SUNDAY, MAY 19
Superintendents Revenge Tourney
Waverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
