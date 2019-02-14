LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the wildest pars Phil Mickelson ever made didn’t even count. Neither did one of the worst lies Jordan Spieth ever had.
Fifty minutes into the start of the Genesis Open, with only 30 players having teed off, the opening round was scrapped because of increasing rain that soaked Riviera.
Everyone started over after what amounted to a seven-hour delay, and Spieth made the most of his second chance.
He chipped in twice for birdie, made birdie on all three par 5s and was at 5-under par through 12 holes. He was tied for the lead with Sung Kang.
None was bigger than the decision to restart the round. Spieth hit his tee shot on the short par-4 10th to the left, normally a good place to be except that his ball hit the cart path, hit it again, bounded across the forward tee at No. 11 and disappeared into shin-high grass so deep he could barely see his ball.
If he could have played from there, par would have been a challenge. And then the horn blew to suspend play because of wet conditions, and a few hours later, the PGA Tour thought it was best to scrap the round.
It was the first time in more than five years on the PGA Tour that a round started over.
