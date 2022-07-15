Waterloo Open gets off to late start as Richey leads after first round

WATERLOO -- A one hour rain delay pushed back the start of the 2022 Waterloo Open, but the pros managed to adapt and turn in a bevy of low scores.

With the first round completed, Brian Richey from Winter Park, Florida lead as he carded a round of 62, 10 under par. Richey returned to the event after placing third in 2017.

Richey said his patient approach, a little bit of good fortune and playing ‘tidy around the hole’ played key roles in his strong first round.

“When you shoot 10 under, you are going to get a few breaks,” Richey said. “A couple putts might wiggle in or you have good number. I hit a lot of fairways…Taking advantage of it is the other factor. Sometimes you get that good break and you take advantage of it is where you get that extra little bit out of the round…The important thing is it is a three day tournament.”

The leader in the clubhouse said he developed his patient approach during Monday qualifier events because he watched other players play too aggressive.

“I do not necessarily play too aggressively,” Richey said. “I am a really good putter when I have my putting…The last couple days I have started to feel a little better with it. I just try to put the ball in play as much as I can…I am trying to attack from the fairway, not so much off the tee.”

Richey continued that sinking his medium-range putts played a huge role in keeping his score low.

“Trying to stay even keel and keep the ball out of trees,” Richey said. “That was the biggest key. I put the ball in play every hole and I was tidy around the cup. Four, five, six footers--I was making all of those…I putted well. I was tidy around the hole…These greens are going to have three, four or five footers for par because there is a lot of movement on them. If you are putting to make, you are going to have a little work.”

On hole seven, Richey managed what tournament chairman Brian Middle described as an amazing shot which put him position to eagle the hole.

“Coming in on seven, I hit it left, but I had a perfect lie in the rough,” Richey said. “I was able to aim a little right with a five wood, hit and let it turn. I am just trying to chase something up there shorter on the green and it happened to roll up there three feet. So, that some good fortune.”

Brady Calkins from Chehalis, Washington and Austin Lancaster of Hendersonville, Tennessee tied for the second with rounds of 63, nine under par, after the first round.

In his second year participating in the tournament, Calkins said Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course played similarly to what he remembered from the 2021 tournament.

“I remembered the course from last year,” Calkins said. “I did not play a practice round…I drove Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from Washington. So, I did not really have time…I went out and hit some balls and then teed it up this morning.”

Calkins said he returned to Waterloo, after also placing third last year with a three round score of 195, because of the sizeable purse of the event.

“$50,000 goes a long way for many tour players,” Calkins said. “It is a big win if you get it. I am trying to go for first…first place or bust.”

Heading into tomorrow, Calkins said he plans to use a similar mentality as he did on Friday to maintain his spot near the top of the leaderboard.

“Birdie every hole,” Calkins said. “That is all I try to do out here. It is a simple golf course. Par 3s are kind of tough, but Par 5s are all gettable. Just try and par the par 3s and then birdie everywhere else.”

Another returning player, Carson Schaake carded a round of 68, four under par, to tie for 33rd. Schaake played collegiately at Iowa from 2013-17 and won the amateur tournament in back-to-back years in 2014 and 2015. However, Schaake’s ties to the Waterloo Open run deeper than previous victories.

“I love it,” Schaake said. “I have always, since I was a little kid, wanted to win this golf tournament…I have a ton of family that comes out and watches my little brother and I. It is a fun golf course and I grew up playing the golf course…It is a fun golf tournament and I look forward to it every year.”

2021 Waterloo Open winner Michael Visacki finished tied for 70, two under par with a first round score of 70.

The cut for the tournament will occur after the second round on Saturday when the top 44 players, including ties, will remain in contention and play in Sunday’s final round. At the end of the first round, 57 players sat below the cutline.

Also of not from the first round, Jackson Solem of Longmont, Colorado hit a hole-in-one on the 11th hole. Solem carded a 70 to finish his first round tied for 58th at two under par.

First Round Leaders - 2022 Waterloo Open 1. Brian Richey, 62; T2. Brady Calkins, 63; T2. Austin Lancaster, 63; T4. Zack Wax, 64; T4. Sean Walsh, 64; T4. Justin Hueber, 64; T4. Connor McKay, 64; T4. Ben Davis, 64; T9. Will Cannon, 65; T9. Will Dickson, 65; T9. Charles Merzbacher, 65; T9. David Holmes, 65; T9. Ben Geyer, 65; T9. Brad Adamonis, 65; T9. Jake Sollon, 65.