Visacki holds two-shot lead at Waterloo Open

Hailing from Florida, Visacki said he was just getting used to playing “northern golf” and that he has felt comfortable playing in Waterloo this week.

But he said he’s not resting on his laurels as he has one more day to play consistently.

“My approach tomorrow will be like I’m chasing,” he said. “I need to stay consistent and play good golf.”

Many who follow professional golf and the PGA Tour might remember Visacki from a video that went viral in April. After making the cut for the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Visacki made an emotional call home to his parents to tell them the news.

In the video, Visacki became choked up as he tells his dad “I made it.” That in turn made his father emotional as Visacki and his family have struggled at times to keep the young golfer in the game.

It was Visacki’s first time qualifying for a PGA event. In May, he qualified for his second PGA tournament, the Charles Schwab Challenge.

“Just a lot of people give up on their dreams, probably because they can’t afford it,” Visacki said in a press conference at the Valspar Championship. “But I’ve been lucky enough to be with my parents and been able to help me out sometimes to keep living it.”