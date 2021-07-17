Visacki holds two-shot lead at Waterloo Open

WATERLOO – Michael Visacki woke up Saturday morning holding a one shot lead over BJ Doucett and Nathan Yankovich in the 88th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
The Sarasota, Florida, golfer will wake up on Sunday with an even bigger lead over Yankovich as the final round of the professional division concludes.
Three golfers – Doucett (Rancho Santa Margarita, California), Patrick Williams (Estero, Florida) and Ethan Brue (Peoria, Illinois) – are three shots behind, but are still in the hunt for the $50,000 winner’s purse.
The total purse is just over $137,000, with 126 pro golfers vying for a piece of that.
Visacki teed off in the first group at 6:55 a.m. and when his round was finished, he had increased his lead over Yankovich to two strokes with half the golfers still out on the course or waiting to tee off.
For Visacki, consistency was the key to leading the tournament with an 18-under 126.
“I look for consistency in all parts of my game,” Visacki said. “I played solid golf. I struggled on the first nine holes, but after the turn, I said it’s a new nine and that I needed to forget the first nine and just play consistent golf the rest of the way.”
That worked for Visacki, who birdied just one hole on the front nine, then caught fire and made seven birdies on the back nine to finish 8-under for the day.
Hailing from Florida, Visacki said he was just getting used to playing “northern golf” and that he has felt comfortable playing in Waterloo this week.
But he said he’s not resting on his laurels as he has one more day to play consistently.
“My approach tomorrow will be like I’m chasing,” he said. “I need to stay consistent and play good golf.”
Many who follow professional golf and the PGA Tour might remember Visacki from a video that went viral in April. After making the cut for the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Visacki made an emotional call home to his parents to tell them the news.
In the video, Visacki became choked up as he tells his dad “I made it.” That in turn made his father emotional as Visacki and his family have struggled at times to keep the young golfer in the game.
It was Visacki’s first time qualifying for a PGA event. In May, he qualified for his second PGA tournament, the Charles Schwab Challenge.
“Just a lot of people give up on their dreams, probably because they can’t afford it,” Visacki said in a press conference at the Valspar Championship. “But I’ve been lucky enough to be with my parents and been able to help me out sometimes to keep living it.”
Yankovich finished 7-under for the day, losing one stroke to the day one leader. The Blacklick, Ohio, golfer started the day with three birdies on the first four holes, but slipped a bit on the par-4 No. 14 with a double bogey.
He also bogeyed a hole on his back nine, which could have cut the deficit to just one stroke after two rounds.
Doucett lost two strokes to the leader on Saturday, but still feels he has a good chance to win the tournament.
“My game plan will be the same,” he said after his 6-under 66 on Saturday. “I played aggressive to my spots today and I won’t change much up tomorrow. I need to stay aggressive but not get stupid.”
Doucett had an opportunity to go into the final round tied with Yankovich just two shots behind, but missed a 5-footer for birdie on No. 18.
He took the miss in stride.
“You can’t put more weight on any one shot,” he said. “I made a 15-footer on the hole before. On that last putt, I had a good look but just missed it. That’s golf.”
Of the 126 golfers who started the professional tournament, 55 made the cut with a 7-under or better.
Double aces
David Lawrence, a teaching pro in Davenport, hit a hole-in-one on an unlikely hole on any other day. The Moline, Illinois, golfer aced the 314-yard, par-4 11th hole after hitting over water and bouncing onto the green before losing sight of his ball.
“The hole was playing slightly down wind, so that is the only reason I went for it today,” Lawrence said. “I hit it as good as I possibly could. I picked up my tee and saw the ball bounce and then saw the guys on the 15th fairway raise their hands. What a feeling.”
The second hole-in-one of the day came on No. 8 when Grant Brown from Lawton, Oklahoma, holed his tee shot on the 207-yard, par-3 hole.
Waterloo Open
Professional scores
Top 28
126 – Michael Visacki (Sarasota, Florida) 62-64
128 – Nathan Yankovich (Blacklick, Ohio) 63-65
129 –Patrick Williams (Estero, Florida) 65-64
129 – BJ Doucett (Rancho Santa Margarita, California) 63-66
130 – Ethan Brue (Peoria, Illinois) 64-66
131 – Brady Calkins (Chehalis, Washington) 66-65
131 – Brandon Matthews (Palm Beach Gardens, Florida) 66-65
131 – Matt Hutchins (Naples, Florida) 65-66
131 – Carson Schaake (Omaha, Nebraska) 64-67
131 – Mark Anguiano (Los Angeles, California) 67-64
132 – Thomas Walsh (Jacksonville, Florida) 64-68
132 – Matt Miller (McKinney, Texas) 65-67
132 – Nicolas Paez (Peoria, Arizona) 66-66
132 – Justin Hueber (Ponte Verde, Florida) 67-65
132 – Matthew Meneghetti (Schereville, Indiana) 64-68
132 – Joshua Gibson (Grandville, Michigan) 64-68
132 – Brad Adamonis (Ponte Vedra, Florida) 65-67
132 – Jack Katarincic (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) 69-63
132 – Jake Sarnoff (Playa Vista, California) 68-64
132 – Jerod Turner (Aledo, Texas) 66-66
132 – Christopher Williard (Blacklick, Ohio) 65-67
133 – Matthew Walker (Ottumwa) 68-65
133 – Carter Page (Jupiter, Florida) 67-66
133 – Chris Gilman (Yorba Linda, California) 68-65
133 – Casey Fernandez (Durant, Oklahoma) 64-69
133 – Seth Fair (Whitestown, Indiana) 66-67
133 – Barrett Kelpin (Kalamazoo, Michigan) 64-69
134 – Brett Melton (Palm City, Florida) 67-67
134 – Alex Scott (Traverse City, Michigan) 68-66
134 – Nick Mason (Englewood, California) 69-65