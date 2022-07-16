Early tee times produce low scores as Calkins, leaders separate from pack at 2022 Waterloo Open

WATERLOO — The first handful of groups entered the clubhouse at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course around 10:30 a.m., Saturday, and low scores followed during the second round of the 89th Waterloo Open.

Brady Calkins, who finished the first round tied for second, carded his second straight round of 63, nine under.

“I want to win the $50,000,” Calkins said. “I am having fun. Playing golf for a living. I could be doing a lot worse things.”

With a combined two-round score of 126, 18-under par, Calkins took an early lead which held up through the end of the second round.

The Chehalis, Washington native said getting to play in the same group as Zander Winston, a good friend of Calkins, allowed him to produce a repeat performance on Saturday.

“I was paired with one of my good buddies for the last two too,” Calkins said. “So, I was pretty relaxed…It is a sense of ‘comfortablity.’ We have played so much golf together so we feed off each other’s games a lot. We are both competitive. We both want to beat each other which produces better play.”

Winston finished the second round at 133, 11 under, and tied for 14th.

Heading into the final round on Sunday, Calkins said the focus will be on having fun in order to continue his strong play through the final round.

Austin Lancaster, who finished the first round tied with Calkins for second, also managed to keep his strong play going with another low score on Saturday.

Following the round, Lancaster described his performance as ‘average.’

“I just hit it up there and made a putt every now and then,” Lancaster said. “I did not hit it super good or hit it super bad. I felt like it was a pretty average day. I just happened to shoot 66.”

He added that his strategy is to remain calm and relaxed on the course because Irv Warren lends itself to low scores.

“Do not get frustrated if you make par because the next hole is just as easy,” Lancaster said. “There are plenty of birdies out here. So, if you make a par, it is not the end of the world. Just birdie the next…Stay below the hole and if you stay below the hole it is pretty easy. My caddie and I were talking about birdie the par fives and get a couple of the par fours. It is pretty cake out here.”

Heading into the final round, the Hendersonville, Tennessee native said he wishes he could have putted better during the round, but will not change anything about his preparation for the final round, Sunday.

“It has been a good first two days,” Lancaster said. “I just needed to get the putter a little hotter, today. Other than that, it has been good…I am going to do the exact same thing I did yesterday.”

Zack Wax from Phoenix put together one of the top performance from the later tee groups. Wax, who finished the first round in fourth place at 64, eight under, carded a 67 to record a two-round score of 131, 13 under par.

“I drove it pretty well,” Wax said. “Putting—I did not make as many today, but you cannot expect to make those 40-footers. Wedge play and iron play is a little shaky right now…We have some work to do, but we are right in the mix of things.”

Wax said, despite his ‘shaky’ wedge and iron play, he managed a strong shot early in his round.

“I had a good punch out shot to make birdie on number five,” Wax said. “That was probably my best shot of the day. I was in the trees, had eighty yards and landed one low. It rolled up a foot.”

Following his birdie on hole five, Wax’s round saw a couple ups and downs before he gained ground on the leaders in the final eight holes.

“I am one under after the tenth hole,” Wax said. “I came in in the last eight four under. Definitely got some momentum going into tomorrow…when you can finish stronger, you sleep a little better. That is crucial.”

Caddied by his girlfriend Bailey, Wax said it was helpful to have a familiar face on the course in addition to his momentum heading into the final round.

“It is great,” Wax said. “It feels like home when she is around…If I start getting too down on myself, she is there to pick me up. It is huge.”

Will Dickson from Atlanta, Georgia leapt seven spots with a round of 63 to settle into second at 128, 16 under par, heading into the final round.

2021 winner Michael Visacki appeared at risk of missing the cut after carding a 70, two-under par, in the first round and sat on the outside looking in. Visacki shot a 65, seven-under par, to jump over 30 spots and settle in safely within the cut line.

Waterloo-born pro Carson Schaake followed a 68 on Friday with a 64 on Saturday to climb 25 spots to tie for ninth at 132, 12 under par. Schaake previously won the junior amateur and amateur divisions of the Waterloo Open and told The Courier on Friday that he hopes to be one of the first to win all three divisions. Only three other golfers, Johnny Jacobs, Jack Rule, Jr. and Lonnie Nielsen, have won both the amateur and pro divisions in the 89-year history of the event.

Another golfer with local connections, Dawson Peters, who prepped at Valley High School in Des Moines, completed his second round with a score of 68, four under. Combined with his 66 on Friday, Peters enters the final round 10 under and tied for 17th.

Peters, who is playing in his first professional event of his career, said making the cut was his goal heading into the event. He described the opportunity to begin his professional career in his home state as ‘awesome.’

The leader after round one, Brian Richey from Winter Park, Florida followed up his 62, the lowest round of the event thus far, with a 70 in his second round.

In total, the average first round score was two strokes higher than in 2021 according to the tournament’s official scorer.

The lead group will tee off at 11:30 a.m. today at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.

Waterloo Open Final Round Field

TOP 10

126—Brady Calkins 63-63

128—Will Dickson 65-63

129—Austin Lancaster 63-66

130—Jonathan Yoshiro 66-64

131—Beau Breault 67-64 Joe Weiler 66-65 Ben Geyer 65-66 Zack Wax 64-67

132—Carson Schaake 68-64 Brian Richey 62-70 Jack Parker 69-63 Will Cannon 65-67 Wesley Hunter 69-63

MADE THE CUT

133—Keenan Huskey, Zander Winston, David Holmes

134—Sean Walsh, Justin Hueber, Avery Schneider, Charles Merzbacher, Dawson Peters, Wyatt Worthington II, Sean Bosdosh, Paul Peterson

135—Mark David Johnson, Tom Lovelady, Connor McKay, Michael Visacki, Conrad Isley, Drew Shepard, Matthew Meneghetti

136—Brad Adamonis, James Hall, Jake Sollon, Joshua Gibson, Sam Frank, Charlie Nikitas, Jeffrey Schmid

137—Jeff Burton, Ryan Cole, Harry Hillier, Peter Webb, Jagger Richard, Jackson Solem, Michael Davan, Thaddeus Obecny, Kaylor Steger, Seth Fair, Danny Daniels, Austin Schoonmaker