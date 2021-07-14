Pro golfers return at Waterloo Open

WATERLOO — The professionals are back.
And Brian Middleton couldn’t be happier.
The pros missed out on the 2020 Waterloo Open because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are returning for this year’s popular golf event.
The Waterloo Open is scheduled for Friday through Sunday at three top local courses.
The pros will play at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course for all three days. The amateurs are scheduled to play at Gates Park on Friday, South Hills on Saturday and Irv Warren on Sunday.
“We are obviously very excited to have the professionals back playing again this year,” said Middleton, the committee chairman for the Waterloo Open. “We have had some great players come through here in past years and we are expecting another excellent field again this year. It will be fun watching them compete.”
Winners of the professional division have earned a $50,000 paycheck in past years. That number will be adjusted this year with a smaller field of 128 players taking part this summer.
Golfers from as far away as California, Arizona and Florida are among the entrants.
“Our numbers aren’t quite as high this year because we’re coming out of COVID and everything,” Middleton said. “But we still have a very strong field coming in here.”
Middleton said there are 200 amateurs entered in the Waterloo Open.
The amateur division was contested last year with Marshalltown’s Nate Vance turning in a phenomenal 54-hole performance to cruise to victory.
He recorded an eagle and three birdies in the first six holes en route to a 5-under-par round of 67 on the final day at Irv Warren.
Vance’s 17-under total was nine shots better than runner-up Nate McCoy.
“We have had some outstanding amateurs play here in the past and we have another top-level field that is coming in this year,” Middleton said. “There will be a lot of really good college players plus a number of top local players. It will be interesting to see how it plays out.”
2018 champion Dusty Drenth of Davenport is among the top amateurs expected to contend this week.
Drenth finished 13th at the 2020 Waterloo Open. He placed 11th against a strong field in the Joliet Amateur last month.
“I’ve been playing well,” Drenth said. “I’m always excited to come back and play in the Waterloo Open. It’s a tournament my dad and I have been playing in for years. I enjoy teeing it up with him and I’m looking forward to making more memories. And I enjoy playing with the professionals on the last day. It’s just a fun event to play in.”
The Cedar Valley Jaycees continue to run an event that is billed as Iowa’s largest and oldest professional golf tournament.
The Pro-Am will be held Thursday with a long-driving contest scheduled to be held after the round that afternoon. A hole-in-one prize also will be offered for anyone who can achieve the rare feat.
“It’s going to be a great week of golf,” Middleton said. “We’re hoping to have a great competition and bring some high-caliber play to Waterloo once again. We are really looking forward to it.”