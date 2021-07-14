Pro golfers return at Waterloo Open

Middleton said there are 200 amateurs entered in the Waterloo Open.

The amateur division was contested last year with Marshalltown’s Nate Vance turning in a phenomenal 54-hole performance to cruise to victory.

He recorded an eagle and three birdies in the first six holes en route to a 5-under-par round of 67 on the final day at Irv Warren.

Vance’s 17-under total was nine shots better than runner-up Nate McCoy.

“We have had some outstanding amateurs play here in the past and we have another top-level field that is coming in this year,” Middleton said. “There will be a lot of really good college players plus a number of top local players. It will be interesting to see how it plays out.”

2018 champion Dusty Drenth of Davenport is among the top amateurs expected to contend this week.

Drenth finished 13th at the 2020 Waterloo Open. He placed 11th against a strong field in the Joliet Amateur last month.