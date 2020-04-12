New book highlights Waterloo's golf history

Similar to Cohn, Rule Jr. thrived as an amateur before making his way onto the PGA Tour. With trophies displayed in his father’s Waterloo auto shop, Rule Jr. spent summers taking his first car on a tour of the country and competing in all the major amateur tournaments. He secured a pair of match play wins over Jack Nicklaus in 1956 at national events and won the National Junior Golfer of the Year award over the Golden Bear.

Brown enjoyed the details Rule Jr. revealed from his first PGA Tour win in St. Paul, Minn.

“He got a kidney stone the night before the final round,” Brown said. “The doctor told him, ‘There’s no way you can play.’ He says, ‘Well, I’ve got to play.’ He went out on about two hours of sleep. The doctor was following him around giving him Demerol shots, got him to the finish line and he won the tournament.”

Waterloo’s golf history also includes a variety of courses such as Red Carpet Golf Course with fairways one of the world’s current top instructors, Mike Bender, often walked during visits to his dad’s place for the summer. The course was a regular LPGA Tour stop from 1958 to 1966 when it was owned by Sunnyside Country Club.