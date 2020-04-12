New book highlights Waterloo's golf history

WATERLOO -- Rick Brown spent the better part of four decades in the capital city covering Iowa’s sports landscape as a frequent award-winning journalist at the Des Moines Register.
As far as the topic of golf is concerned, Brown doesn’t hesitate to name Waterloo the state’s capital.
“When you call Waterloo the golf capital, you’re going to get arguments from nobody,” said Brown, who worked the Register’s golf beat from 1985 until his retirement in 2015. “No city has produced more great players than Waterloo.”
The 11-time Iowa Sportswriter of the Year has recently completed a 460-page book, “Golden Harvest. Iowa’s Rich Golf History,” commissioned by the Iowa Golf Association. Brown’s book dedicates an entire chapter to the city of Waterloo and its golf tradition.
The personality of touring pros Jack Rule Jr., Andy Cohn, Clark Burroughs, Doug Dunakey and Ken Schall come to life within these pages.
Take Cohn, for example.
“She got to know Karsten Solheim, who invented Ping golf clubs, when he was still working for General Electric as an engineer,” Brown points out. “A friend of hers on the LPGA Tour said, ‘This guy has got all these crazy golf clubs. Let’s go try them out.’
“It turns out she was the second player to use Ping golf clubs on the LPGA Tour. She is just a terrific story growing up in Waterloo. She won four state junior titles in a row and had a pretty good career.”
Similar to Cohn, Rule Jr. thrived as an amateur before making his way onto the PGA Tour. With trophies displayed in his father’s Waterloo auto shop, Rule Jr. spent summers taking his first car on a tour of the country and competing in all the major amateur tournaments. He secured a pair of match play wins over Jack Nicklaus in 1956 at national events and won the National Junior Golfer of the Year award over the Golden Bear.
Brown enjoyed the details Rule Jr. revealed from his first PGA Tour win in St. Paul, Minn.
“He got a kidney stone the night before the final round,” Brown said. “The doctor told him, ‘There’s no way you can play.’ He says, ‘Well, I’ve got to play.’ He went out on about two hours of sleep. The doctor was following him around giving him Demerol shots, got him to the finish line and he won the tournament.”
Waterloo’s golf history also includes a variety of courses such as Red Carpet Golf Course with fairways one of the world’s current top instructors, Mike Bender, often walked during visits to his dad’s place for the summer. The course was a regular LPGA Tour stop from 1958 to 1966 when it was owned by Sunnyside Country Club.
A son of longtime Fort Dodge Messenger sports editor, Bob Brown, Rick Brown witnessed firsthand the success of the Waterloo West High School golf teams coached by Don Narveson. The author spent an afternoon at the Waterloo Public Library reading former Waterloo parks director Leonard Katowski’s two books on golf in the city.
After interviewing Cohn for his book, Brown began thinking, “What’s the capital of golf in Iowa?”
“I always thought it was Waterloo because growing up in Fort Dodge we always played against Waterloo West and coach Narveson’s teams just kicked us every time,” recalls Brown, who played junior college golf before attending the University of Iowa. “You start doing research here and Waterloo’s golf history is so incredible that I thought it deserved a chapter of its own in the book.”
Brown believes a tradition of supporting junior golf with accessible tee times and affordable play helped cultivate the city’s talent.
“Ken (Schall, a current Des Moines golf pro who played for Narveson at West) would tell you there’s no intimidation,” Brown said. “They wanted kids to come out play. You could get a season pass for nothing. All the pros in town really catered to the younger kids, too, and helped develop them.”
“Then I think the Waterloo Open also deserves some credit. Kids could go out and watch these guys who are just great players. Maybe you hadn’t heard of them, but a lot of guys went on to make it on the PGA Tour.”
Competition was another part of the equation.
“You talk to Clark Burroughs and Doug Dunkaney, they were competing ever since they were kids in Waterloo and both made it on the PGA Tour,” Brown added.
Beyond Waterloo, Brown’s book shines new light on familiar stories — such as two-time major champion Zach Johnson’s rise — to those less familiar. A man named Joe Roseman — an early 1900’s golf pro and superintendent at Des Moines Golf and Country Club — is the creator of the type of mower that golf courses use today.
Iowa’s golf history includes the game’s greatest players such as Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Walter Hagen, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Patty Berg and Babe Didrickson Zaharias teeing it up within the state’s borders. Prominent events including the U.S. Amateur, U.S. Senior Open and the Solheim Cup have also taken place in Iowa.
“I think (readers) will appreciate and enjoy the personalities that have come through this state to play,” Brown said. “But they’ll also understand what golf has accomplished in the state of Iowa. It’s a history that not a lot of people know and hopefully it will open their eyes and give them a little bit of home-state pride when they read it.”
This is Brown’s third book, and first on the subject of golf. Prior to starting this project he finished a book on former Iowa basketball player Chris Street that he promised Street’s parents he’d write.
Brown estimates he dedicated 15 months towards research and another 15 months writing and editing the manuscript.
“It took quite a while,” Brown said. “It was a labor of love, and I guess it tested my love.”
Copies of “Golden Harvest” are currently available to the public. The book can be purchased online at (iowagolf.org/goldenharvestpressrelease) or by calling the IGA office at (515) 207-1062.
