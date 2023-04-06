AUGUSTA, Ga. — From the renegade LIV tour to Scottie Scheffler's bid for a second straight green jacket to an elongated 13th hole, golf's first major of the year provides its usual abundance of compelling storylines.

Oh, and let's not forget Tiger Woods.

Welcome to the Masters, where the golf year really gets started Thursday amid the blooming azaleas and towering pines of Augusta National Golf Club.

Here are some things to watch for over the next four days:

5 storylines at the '23 Masters 1. Super Bowl of golf 2. Big three 3. Unlucky 13th 4. Taming a Tiger 5. Persnickety weather

***

HOW TO WATCH

Here's the TV schedule for the next four days (all times Eastern): Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday, 3 to 7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 2 to 7 p.m. (CBS).

A live streaming simulcast will also be available on both The Masters website and The Masters app

***

THE PLAYERS

The top 10 contenders at the '23 Masters Jon Rahm Jordan Spieth Scottie Scheffler Rory McIlroy Max Homa Cameron Smith Patrick Cantlay Hideki Matsuyama Tiger Woods Patrick Reed

***

