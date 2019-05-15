Golf
- Tiger Woods addressed the drunken driving death of an employee at his restaurant, after the dead man’s family teed off on the golfer.
“We’re all very sad that Nick passed away,” Woods said at a press conference at the Bethpage Black golf course in Long Island on Tuesday, where he was asked about the death of Nicholas Immesberger. “It was a terrible night, a terrible ending. And we feel bad for him and his entire family. It’s very sad.”
Lawyers representing the 24-year-old staffer at Tiger Woods’ Florida eatery, who was killed while driving drunk after leaving The Wood’s restaurant on Dec. 10, say the golfer ignored the employee’s alcoholism as he “ignored his own problem for years.”
Immesberger’s blood alcohol was .256, more than three times the legal limit, according to the lawsuit brought by his family in Palm Beach County.
“Nick was a good kid, a funny kid. He had a lot of drive,” his father Scott Duchene said during a press conference on Tuesday. “He was taken away from us.”
Lawyers for Nick’s family say he was drinking for three hours after the restaurant closed before getting behind the wheel. Mom Mary Belowsky said during the press conference that a phone call to his parents to come and pick him up was all that was needed.
“They fueled his addiction with more alcohol instead of help,” lawyer Spencer Kuvin told reporters.
Kuvin said that there was surveillance video of Nick drinking extensively on the night of his death, but claims the footage was destroyed by the restaurant.
Woods was named in the lawsuit along with girlfriend Erica Herman, who is the general manager of the restaurant. Kuvin said that Nick had been overserved just one month before and had crashed his vehicle that night as well.
- Rory McIlroy will likely go to the 2020 Olympics and represent Ireland.
The 30-year-old from Northern Ireland disclosed his decision Tuesday, two days before the start of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black.
McIlroy skipped the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016 in part because he felt the Olympics were forcing him to decide whether he would represent the United Kingdom or Ireland. Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom.
McIlroy cited the outbreak of the Zika virus as part of his concern in attending the Rio Games, but he also said making a choice about which country he would represent wasn’t worth the hassle.
The four-time major champion has settled his internal issue.
Baseball
- John Wetteland is stunned by and innocent of charges accusing him of child sex abuse, said an attorney for the former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher.
Attorney Derek Adame commented Monday after Wetteland attended an arraignment hearing in Denton County, Texas. Wetteland and his wife didn’t speak to reporters.
The Texas Rangers Hall of Famer is staying strong in the face of the charges accusing him of abusing a child for two years starting in 2004 when the alleged victim was 4 years old, Adame said.
“Think about someone you think the world of, who you trust,” he added. “That’s John Wetteland, for a lot of people.”
Bartonville police charged the 52-year-old in January with continuous sex abuse of a child, and a Texas grand jury indicted him in March on three counts of the same charge.
“What they’ve accused him of, the only thing worse is murder,” said Adame. “He was completely shocked.”
Wetteland is scheduled to return to court in July. Adame noted he’ll plead not guilty.
“He is innocent and is looking forward to his day in court,” he said.
