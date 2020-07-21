Leading off: Cedar Falls' Lytle, Nelson finish third in Iowa PGA Cedar Rapids Junior divisions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Golf

A pair of Cedar Falls youth golfers finished among the top three in their divisions Tuesday during the Iowa PGA Cedar Rapids Junior at Marion's Gardner Golf Course.

Amara Lytle of Cedar Falls tied for third in the girls 16-18 division with a score of 77, three back of champion Paige Hoffman of West Des Moines' 74 total. JJ Nelson of Cedar Falls finished in a third-place tie in the boys 14-15 division with a score of 75. Marion's Caden Postma won with an even-par 72.

Prep football

Texas will play high school football this fall, but some of it will be delayed, attendance will be limited and masks will be required as the state fights a surge in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The University Interscholastic League released its guidelines for Texas public high school fall sports Tuesday, pushing back the start of the football and volleyball seasons for the largest schools by one month into late September. Football championships for those schools will be in January.