Leading off: Cedar Falls' Lytle, Nelson finish third in Iowa PGA Cedar Rapids Junior divisions

Golf
- A pair of Cedar Falls youth golfers finished among the top three in their divisions Tuesday during the Iowa PGA Cedar Rapids Junior at Marion's Gardner Golf Course.
Amara Lytle of Cedar Falls tied for third in the girls 16-18 division with a score of 77, three back of champion Paige Hoffman of West Des Moines' 74 total. JJ Nelson of Cedar Falls finished in a third-place tie in the boys 14-15 division with a score of 75. Marion's Caden Postma won with an even-par 72.
Prep football
- Texas will play high school football this fall, but some of it will be delayed, attendance will be limited and masks will be required as the state fights a surge in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
The University Interscholastic League released its guidelines for Texas public high school fall sports Tuesday, pushing back the start of the football and volleyball seasons for the largest schools by one month into late September. Football championships for those schools will be in January.
High school sports across the country are in doubt across the country. Already this week California announced it would delay fall high school sports until spring even as Florida officials decided to press ahead with no changes to its July 27 start. About a dozen states have delayed the start of football and fall sports while a few have canceled fall athletics altogether.
Auto racing
- Attendance will be limited to 25% capacity for the Indianapolis 500 and spectators will be required to wear face coverings at “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”
Indianapolis Motor Speedway can hold approximately 350,000 fans in the grandstands, suites and infield, but officials said last month only 50% capacity would be admitted for the rescheduled Aug. 23 race. The number was adjusted Tuesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!