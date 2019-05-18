FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Brooks Koepka is turning a public golf course into his private playground in the PGA Championship.
Staked to a seven-shot lead, Koepka never let anyone get closer than five shots Saturday as he powered his way to an ideal start and overcame a few sloppy mistakes for an even-par 70.
For the first time this week, he didn’t touch any scoring records. That wasn’t the objective.
Koepka kept his seven-shot lead going into a final round that feels more like a victory lap as he tries to join Tiger Woods as the only players to win back-to-back in stroke play at the PGA Championship.
Asked if there was any doubt he would win, Koepka said flatly, “No.”
“I feel confident. I feel good. I feel excited,” he said, and only the last part was hard to believe because Koepka doesn’t show much excitement about anything. He picks a shot and hits it, and over three days at Bethpage Black, the ball is going exactly how he wants.
No one has gone wire-to-wire in the PGA Championship since Hal Sutton, who had a two-shot lead going into the final round at Riviera in 1983.
Koepka has the largest 54-hole lead in the PGA Championship since it switched to stroke play in 1958, and no one has lost a seven-shot lead in 159 years of major championship golf. In fact, no one has lost more than a six-shot lead in any PGA Tour event.
Dustin Johnson tried to make a run with six birdies, only to stall with five bogeys in his round of 69.
Koepka, who was at 12-under 198, will play the final round with Harold Varner III, whose week began with plans to play a practice round with Woods on the eve of the PGA Championship until Woods called in sick.
Varner birdied the 18th to cap a bogey-free 67 and lead the group at 5-under 205 that includes Jazz Janewattananond (67) and List, who holed two shots from off the green for a 69.
“I think we’re all playing for second,” List said.
Jordan Spieth did not put any pressure on Koepka at all. Spieth didn’t have a realistic birdie chance until the sixth hole, and he missed that one from 8 feet. He shot 72 and was nine shots behind.
Spieth would not speak to a reporter after the round.
There was simply no stopping Koepka, who is one round away from a fourth major in his last eight tries and a return to No. 1 in the world. Koepka also would become the first player to hold back-to-back major titles at the same time. He won his second straight U.S. Open last year 60 miles down the road on Long Island at Shinnecock Hills.
Woods and Phil Mickelson are the only players in the last 30 years to win at least one major three years in a row.
That’s the kind of company Koepka is on the verge of joining.
The plan for Sunday was no different from the previous three rounds.
“It doesn’t really matter. I’m just trying to play good golf,” Koepka said. “If I can get off to a good start tomorrow, these first six holes are very scorable. I feel like if you can get 1 or 2 under after six, you’re in a good spot.”
Johnson has the most experience and skill among those chasing Koepka, if he even allows there to be a chase.
“It’s going to take something special to catch Brooks, but it’s doable,” Johnson said. “I’m going to need some help from him. And then I’m going to have to play very, very well.”
