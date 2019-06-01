WATERLOO -- Doug Christensen and Andy Devine are feeling good these days.
Make that great.
It's been about six weeks since the two Waterloo men were wheeled into surgery at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City where Christensen, a local businessman and golf enthusiast, donated a kidney to Devine, a PGA golf professional whose declining health forced him to resign as the pro at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course in November.
Approximately 36 hours after the transplant, Christensen was recuperating at home. Two weeks later, his life was basically back to normal with a couple of precautionary restrictions. Within a month, he had resumed a full-time work schedule in sales at Midwest Wheel. Last weekend, he planned to play nine holes of golf.
Four days after the procedure, Devine was released from the hospital. He feels stronger and has more energy than he's had for at least two years. He can tinker with his short game on the golf course although he won't be able to play a round for approximately six months. Meanwhile, his physicians continue to adjust his anti-rejection medications as they convince his body to accept its new part.
Their experience is fairly typical for kidney transplant patients at U of Iowa Hospitals, explained Dr. David Axelrod, who is director of kidney, pancreas and living donor transplant and professor of surgery.
"Most of our kidney donors go home in one to two days," noted Axelrod, who said the U of Iowa Hospitals team does eight to 10 kidney transplants per month. "They go home and they're up and walking around, eating normally and back to work in two to four weeks."
For Christensen and Devine, there have been no surprises. From the day Christensen began the transplant screening process to the actual surgery and follow-up care, the U of I transplant team prepared both men for exactly what to expect.
That team is one of the best in the country. It's the only transplant program in Iowa and one of about 10 percent nationwide that holds the highest success rating assigned by the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients. The U of I Hospitals kidney transplant team, noted Axelrod, includes around 25 members ranging from surgeons, doctors and nurses to dieticians, social workers and pharmacologists.
"The people we deal with in Iowa City are phenomenal," Christensen said. "Every one of them is so personable. The surgeons sit down and talk to you and look you right in the eye. When you go back for a check-up the nurses know you. If you call with any questions they get right back to you.
"It definitely makes you feel like we're all in this together. It's not just them and it's not just me and it's not just Andy, it's the whole team."
Devine echoed that observation.
"They call themselves a team, and they work as a team," he related. "Everything they do it seems like they work together to find what's best for you. They're taking care of me like I was one of them."
Axelrod said the transplant team is proud of the role it is able to fill.
"It really is a community helping other members of the community in a tangible way," he noted. "That's unequalled in my book. It's giving to neighbors or friends not only of time and money, but literally of the body. It's an honor for us to be able to participate in that.
"The best part of my job is seeing people, who no fault of their own, have a life that is pretty lousy and one operation can help them go back to living pretty normal lives."
Christensen felt good about his decision to become a donor from the beginning. If it's possible, he feels even better about it now.
"I'm proud to be part of the whole process," he said. "It's pretty amazing and very gratifying. If anybody is interested, I'd be happy to talk to them about it. I highly recommend it to anyone who is capable of doing it."
Understandably, it's an emotional conversation for Devine when he talks about what Christensen's gift has meant.
"I feel so fortunate," he said. "It's tough for me to express how fortunate I feel.
"When I came home, one of those first couple of nights the grandkids were here having dinner. I looked at them and thought to myself that six months ago I was just hoping to see them in sports or whatever until they started middle school. Now I feel like I'm going to watch them through high school.
"I didn't feel like I had a whole lot to look forward to during dialysis. Sometimes you'd feel good, sometimes you didn't. That was the way I had to live. Now it's changed.
"Anybody in this position, I just hope they are fortunate enough to find a Doug Christensen."
Christensen hopes so, too.
"I would do it again in a heartbeat," he said.
