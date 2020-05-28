John Deere Classic canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The John Deere Classic is another event lost to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Silvis-based tournament was to be the fifth on the PGA Tour's revised schedule. It was scheduled for July 9-12, but Illinois will still limit gatherings to 50 people at that point.

“Because of the ongoing health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the difficult decision was made to cancel the 2020 John Deere Classic,” said tournament director Clair Peterson in a statement. “While we considered several alternatives for the Classic, this was the choice that made the most sense for our guests, the players and the Quad City community at large.”

The loss of the yearly event will leave an economic void in the Quad-Cities economy. The 2019 event hosted more than 80,000 patrons who generated $31.3 million in direct economic impact to the region and another $23 million indirectly, according to tournament figures.

Dave Herrell, CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said Thursday’s announcement was “incredibly disappointing” but understandable amid the COVID-19 pandemic.