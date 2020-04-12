It will be a stroll down memory lane, not Magnolia Lane, for Jim Nantz this Masters weekend

The most meaningful Masters for Nantz came six years later, when Fred Couples, his suite-mate at the University of Houston, edged Raymond Floyd by two strokes to collect his only major championship victory.

Couples and Nantz were teammates on the Houston golf team, although Nantz concedes he wasn’t in the same stratosphere.

“I was the 18th man on an 18-player golf team,” Nantz said. “The coach for whatever reason knew that I was a kid that was a goal-minded individual. I would get up every day and go to class, I’d do my homework and be orderly and organized. So he put me in the dorm suite at Houston with Fred Couples, Blaine McCallister, who won five tour events, and John Horne, who played a couple years on the tour. We called ourselves the amigos.”

They might have been at the opposite ends of the talent spectrum on that team, but Couples and Nantz had similar goals in mind. Both were intent on winding up at Augusta.

“Freddy always had in his head that the ultimate tournament was the Masters,” he said. “Well, guess what, so did I. Long before I showed up on the Houston campus, as a young boy I dreamt of being an announcer for CBS. For two reasons: the way the CBS broadcast looked and sounded; and the way CBS presented the NFL.