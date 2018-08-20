Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art golf

Youth

Iowa PGA

Jr. Tour Championshp

At Pleasant Hills

Boys' 16-18 -- 1. Nathan Ferrell (Webster City) 74-68 - 142, 2. Tyler Vaske (Knoxville) 75-72 - 147, 3. (tie) Karter Lein (Carroll) 77-76 - 153, Kolby Schackelford (Panora) 79-74 - 153.

Boys' 14-15 -- 1. Matthew Briggs (Burlington) 77-73 - 150, 2. Cale Leonard (Ottumwa) 76-80 - 156, 3. Nile Petersen (Cedar Rapids) 79-79 - 158.

Boys' 12-13 -- 1. Maxwell Tjoa (Cedar Falls) 79-73 - 152, 2. Evan Smith (Knoxville) 79-74 - 153, 3. (tie) Brady Blake) 78-80 - 158, Jackson Overton (Indianola) 78-80 - 158.

Boys' 11-under -- 1. Lucas Laffoon (Johnston) 39-35 - 74, 2. Vaughn Roseman (Walcott) 43-36 - 79, 3. Andrew Johannsen (Johnston) 41-40 - 81.

Girls' 16-18 -- 1. Paige Hoffman (West Des Moines) 74-71 - 145, 2. Anna Jensen (Dubuque) 75-75 - 150, 3. (tie) Jenna Krogulski (West Des Moines) 74-78 - 152, Bella Amador-Lacson (Grinnell) 75-77 - 152.

Girls' 14-15 -- 1. Rylee Heryford (Newton) 76-76 - 152, 2. Kylie Carey (Waukee) 77-81 - 158, 3. Kiki Guo (Washington) 80-86 - 166.

Girls' 13-under -- 1. Hallie Yates (West Des Moines) 42-35 - 77, 2. Rebecca DeLong (Clear Lake) 42-41 - 83, 3. Lydia Smith (Des Moines) 46-39 - 85.

