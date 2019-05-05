{{featured_button_text}}
033018bp-anderson-shane-1

Shane Anderson and his dog, Boots, chase Canada geese from Gates Park golf course prior to the 2018 season. Chasing them off before they lay eggs means golfers won't disturb nesting geese and the geese don't become a nuisance on the course.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

Bill Murray’s rivalry with a gopher in the 1980s movie Caddyshack brought humor to a classic battle waged by golf course superintendents working to keep pests from damaging fairways and greens.

Waterloo Leisure Services sought out its own version of Murray last spring to help evict an invading army of Canadian geese that had migrated to Gates Park. An estimated 150 geese were residing near the course pond, leaving droppings on the sixth-hole fairway and eating grass around the 12th hole green.

“We feel that a small number of geese per course is acceptable and sustainable, but when numbers reach into the dozens, the amount of goose droppings becomes unacceptable,” said J.B. Bolger, golf manager for Waterloo Leisure Services.

While the population of geese at Gates Park had crept up over the previous years, last spring’s massive flock forced the city to find help. Shane Anderson with Des Moines-based Avian Engineers was hired to drive the nuisance birds off the course.

Anderson worked around the clock using a variety of techniques including highly trained dogs, decoys and lasers to harass the geese.

“They did a fantastic job for us,” Bolger said, assessing Avian Engineers work. “Shane Anderson spent the night out there several nights. He was basically going at it 24/7 and pestering the geese. There’s no harm to the geese. They just fly away and choose to live somewhere else.”

In conjunction with the work by Avian Engineers, the city purchased a $3,000 laser that the maintenance staff at Gates Park has used to control the goose population without any additional outside help needed this year. The number of geese on the course following this past winter has been reduced from a couple dozen to a more reasonable count of six.

Beyond geese, other pests local golf courses battle include deer that tear up young trees.

Pre-emergent fertilizer is used on the turf to prevent grubs from settling in. Grubs become a problem when they attract raccoons and skunks that will tear up turf at night searching for meals.

Bolger says live traps have also been used to relocate beavers that occasionally show up and try to create homes in ponds or creeks at the courses.

“It’s just being vigilant and careful to note if things are changing,” Bolger said, addressing efforts to protect courses from pests.

