South Hills has a new look this golf season.
More wind will come into play on the links-style course that has been opened up from tree obstructions following a major project completed by the forestry and golf department within Waterloo Leisure Services.
According to city forester Todd Derifield, a total of 305 ash trees and an additional 25 dead or damaged ash trees were removed from the course over the past winter.
“Most of the ash trees were barely leafing out so it was pretty clear that this winter needed to be the year,” said J.B. Bolger, golf manager for Waterloo Leisure Services. “We were trying to wait and enjoy the ash trees as long as we could, but last summer with them looking as poorly as they did, it was pretty much time to start the removal process.”
Six forestry and six golf employees were assigned to the massive tree removal task within a limited time frame. Conditions were too warm in December in order to freeze the ground enough to prevent rutting from the trucks, while the polar vortex in January and record snow in February presented additional challenges.
Derifield administered a sale of 700 logs following the project with a local buyer paying $21,150 for the lumber. Those funds were then utilized to purchase new trees. Bolger estimates 56 trees will be reinstalled at South Hills as safety backdrops on the back of greens and to protect tee boxes, and noted that the city doesn’t plan to do a full-scale replant of all 330 trees that were lost.
You have free articles remaining.
South Hills golf pro Monte Meyer says the change in scenery around the course has been well-received by early golfers.
“In all honesty the people that have played, they love it,” Meyer said. “It’s opened up some areas that missed shots would go into and they’d have no way out.
“I thought it was going to be a bigger deal than it really was. It just gives the course a new look, new feel.”
Prior to reaching South Hills, emerald ash borer infestation necessitated the removal of 166 ash trees at Irv Warren in the winter of 2017 with 118 new trees replanted. A total of 153 ash trees were removed from Gates Park in 2015 with 68 new trees replanted the following spring.
Outside of the large removals, the city typically plants a handful of new trees each year at each course as part of a memorial tree program. The program is operated at a break even only to cover cost with labor donated. Memorial trees are typically two to three feet caliper or five to 10 feet tall depending on the variety.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.