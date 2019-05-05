Golf is a leisurely sport.
That does not mean the average Joe golfer wants to spend more than the typical four hours it takes to play a normal 18-hole round.
In an initiative to speed up play, several new rules were introduced by the USGA in January — golfers no longer have to remove the pin from the hole when putting, the recommended time to look for a lost ball has been reduced to three minutes and a drive hit out of bounds is no longer a stroke and distance penalty.
“Pace of play is always a concern, especially in college golf,” University of Northern Iowa men’s and women’s coach John Bermel said. “Many tournaments the first day is 36 holes and if you get behind you are never going to catch up.”
The rule that has drawn the most attention and conversation is the flagstick rule.
“I love it,” Gates Park pro Nate Lubs said. “For most groups, it will speed up the pace of play. It is weird. It is different. But, it will allow groups to play faster.”
Lubs hasn’t tested the rule much, but when he has, he usually leaves the pin in for longer putts.
Bermel has tested it more, especially in advance of playing in a PGA Club Pro event next week in Belfair, S.C.
You have free articles remaining.
“I really don’t know what I’m going to do,” Bermel said. “I played in a Pro-Am event in Vegas and I left it in a few times, and pulled it a few others. I don’t know which way I want to go.
“I have, when I’m out by myself, have left it in so I get more feedback ... does it knock it away or keep it in?” continued Bermel.
One pro who has thought about it a lot is analytical Bryson DeChambeau, who in a recent Golf.com report said, “It depends on the COR, the coefficient of the flagstick. In the U.S. Open’s, I’ll take it out, and every other Tour event, when it’s fiberglass, I’ll leave it in and bounce that ball against the flagstick if I need to.”
According to DeChambeau, the thicker, metal pins at a U.S. Open will force him to adjust his strategy, but typical fiberglass pins will offer “a higher propensity for it (the ball) to go in the hole.”
As for the other rules, the ball search time was reduced, according to the USGA, to be more consistent with the underlying principle that golf is to be played in a prompt and continuous way, without long pauses in play.
“The three-minute rule probably turns into five, but when it was five it was more like seven,” Lubs said. “It’s another new rule that will help pace of play.”
Additionally, instead of taking a stroke and distance penalty on a shot that goes out of bounds, Lubs said golfers can now go to the point the ball crossed out of bounds and take a two-stroke penalty and drop the ball in the fairway but no closer to the hole.
“We used it last year in our leagues and it really helped with pace of play,” Lubs said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.