For years, there have been more ways to incur a penalty in the game of golf than the average number of strokes it takes to complete an 18-hole round.
Accidentally cause your ball to move while searching for it in the rough? Add a penalty stroke to your score. Double-hit the ball while taking a swing? That’s gonna cost you. Chunk a chip shot and hit somebody on the green? Penalty. Leave the flagstick in the hole and hit it while putting? That’s a two-stroke setback.
Not any more.
The United States Golf Association has a long list of rules changes and modifications for 2019, many of which eliminate penalties for unintentional “transgressions” that can occur. Some of the changes simplify existing procedure, some are designed to promote a faster pace of play and some just give golfers a little more latitude when there is no advantage to be gained.
“It is unusual,” says Mike Schuchmann, an avid golfer and owner of Waterloo Golf Headquarters. “The USGA and the governing bodies don’t change rules very much.”
Here are a few of the changes that have been made for the current season:
- Player accidentally moves ball during search: No penalty
- Player accidentally moves ball or ball-marker on the putting green: No penalty
- Player’s ball in motion accidentally hits the player, caddie, a person attending the flagstick or the attended or removed
- flagstick: No penalty
- Player accidentally hits the ball more than once during a stroke: No penalty
- Where a ball must be dropped: Drop in a defined relief area
- Where a dropped ball must come to rest: The ball must come to rest in the relief area where it was dropped. If it comes to rest outside the relief area, the player will drop a second time within the relief area. If the ball again comes to rest outside the relief area, the player will place it where the ball first touched the ground on the second drop.
- How to drop a ball: The ball must be dropped straight down from knee height with the player in a standing position.
- Time allowed for a ball search: A ball is now lost if not found within three minutes.
- Substituting a ball when taking relief: A player may
- always substitute a ball when taking relief.
- Taking relief for a ball embedded in its own pitch mark: A player may take relief without penalty for an embedded ball anywhere in the general area unless a local rule has been adopted restricting relief only to areas cut to fairway height or less.
- Replacing a ball on the putting green when it moves from its spot after it had already been lifted and replaced: The ball must be replaced on its original spot even it was blown by the wind or moved for no clear reason.
- Player touches the line of a putt or touches the putting green in pointing out a target: No penalty, as long as doing so does not improve conditions for the player’s stroke.
- Putting with an unattended flagstick left in the hole: No penalty if a ball played from the
- putting green or anywhere else hits the unattended flagstick in the hole.
- Player moves loose impediments, touches the ground with hand or club or grounds the club in a penalty area when the ball is in the penalty area: No penalty.
- Player moves or touches a loose impediment in a bunker when the ball is in the bunker: No penalty.
- Player touches sand in a bunker with hand or club when the ball is in the bunker: No penalty except when a player touches sand with hand or club to test the conditions of the bunker, in making a practice swing, with the club in the area right behind or in front of the ball or in making the backswing for the stroke.
- Use of damaged clubs: A player may keep using any damaged club no matter the nature or cause of the damage.
- Adding clubs to replace a club damaged during a round: A player may not replace a damaged club unless the player was not responsible for the damage.
- Use of distance-measuring devices: The use of distance-measuring devices is allowed unless a local rule prohibits their use.
- Caddie standing behind a player to help with that player’s alignment: A caddie is not allowed to deliberately stand on or close to the extended line of play behind a player while the player is taking his or her stance until the stroke is made.
- Caddie lifts and replaces the player’s ball on the putting green: A caddie may lift and replace the player’s ball on the putting green without the player’s specific authorization to do so.
- Announcement requirements before lifting a ball under certain rules: When a player has good reason to mark and lift a ball to identify it, check for damage or see if it lies in a condition where relief is allowed (such as to see whether it is embedded), the player is no longer required to first announce to another player or hs or her marker the intent to do so or to give that person an opportunity to observe the
- process.
