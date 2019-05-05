Opening day couldn’t come soon enough for local golf enthusiasts following a month of February in which the metro area nearly received a record amount of snow.
City courses in Waterloo opened April 1, a few weeks later than average, yet the moisture from snow has actually helped the courses put their best foot forward early this season.
“The courses are in good shape, they’re greening up,” Gates Park golf professional Nate Lubs said. “They came through the winter in good shape.”
South Hills golf pro Monte Meyer has heard similar positive reviews from early golfers.
“The moisture helped the greens,” Meyer said. “Everybody is coming in and telling me how good the greens are.”
Despite the long winter, Waterloo Leisure Services golf manager J.B. Bolger noted there wasn’t any notable damage to any of the greens after the heavy snowpack melted. Maintenance crews treat all greens with snow mold fungicide in the fall.
“The biggest impact the heavy snow has on the courses is the amount of time it takes to melt off and let the ground firm up enough for golf carts and our maintenance equipment,” Bolger noted.
It takes plenty of hard work to get a course ready for a season of play. Each spring, maintenance crews clear all greens of debris, roll and mow the grass. A combination of high-powered, tow-behind turbine blowers and handheld equipment are used to clear all tees and fairways of sticks, leaves and debris. New cups are cut and tee markers placed on all holes.
“Our maintenance crews are really the unsung heroes,” Bolger said. “People don’t always understand exactly what they do, but I just have to commend how hard they work. We’re lucky to have a fantastic team.”
If anything, the subtle delay has allowed excitement to build.
“Anticipation going into the 2019 season is the highest I can recall in recent memory,” Bolger added.
