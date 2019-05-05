It's got to be fun.
That is a consensus answer from almost every golf professional when asked what is the most important thing when introducing a child to golf.
"They have to have fun, because if they don't they aren't going to want to come back," University of Northern Iowa golf coach and Pheasant Ridge Golf Course professional John Bermel said.
Gates Park professional Nate Lubs agrees. "Having fun is more important than anything. If they are having fun, that kid is going to come back."
Getting kids started in golf also doesn't have to begin at a golf course. A recent Golf Digest article noted that parents can start children as young as one or two in the back yard rolling tennis balls into hula hoops, and then as the kids get older there are simple backyard golf games that can be played.
Here are three games suggested in an activeforlife.com article on introducing kids to golf:
Game One
Stick a pair of poles in the ground about six feet apart to make a wide goal. Walk 10 steps back and have your kids try to hit the ball through the goal with a driver. This helps them to aim and hit straight.
Game Two
Stick the goal posts in the ground at an angle so they reach out and touch each other and form a triangle. Get your kids to walk back six feet and, using a wedge, get them to hit short chip shots through the triangle. This teaches them to make the low, short swing shots they need to put balls onto the green.
Game Three
On a piece of carpet or a flat piece of grass, put the goal posts about four inches across in a track, and with a putter put the ball down the center of the track. This teaches kids how to hit the ball in the direction they're aiming.
"Yeah, having good fundamentals and having a good grip are important and things we teach, but it can't be all instruction," Lubs says. "Instruct them for a little bit, let them practice and then let them play games, play games with four to six other kids. It's about staying involved more, rather than just beating balls."
In that same Golf Digest article, Dr. John Elliott Jr, a Golf Digest 50 Best Teacher, says kids can be shaped like a piece of putty in your hands, but they don't learn like adults.
Elliott Jr. says let kids make mistakes, and try not to tell them they're doing something wrong and only offer ways to take what they're already doing and make it better.
Bermel says he finds the most success at the driving range.
"Especially with the younger kids, because they are so good at imitating," Bermel said. "You can say, 'Do it like this,' and they love trying to imitate and they are learning without thinking about learning."
And one of the first things Bermel attempts to teach, especially with new junior golfers, is some golf etiquette.
"Where to stand, where not to stand and when can you talk," Bermel said. "Young kids, they remember everything, You tell them, 'Hey, you can't talk when somebody is swinging,' and they will remember that."
Gates Park pro Monte Meyer says when it is time to progress to the golf course, don't start on the tee box.
A few years ago, Meyer went to a seminar about a program designed by two young guys called "Operation 36."
"I read about the idea and thought it was stupid. Went to their seminar and walked away and thought, 'These kids are brilliant,'" Meyer said.
The idea behind Operation 36 is to start simple and advance to harder.
For example, when Meyer takes a youth or for that matter an adult learning the game out on the course, he starts 25 yards from the green.
"If they can get in from 25 yards in four shots you move them back to 50 and then 100 and 150," Meyer said. "Honestly, that is how we are teaching everybody right now.
"The game has to be fun. You start on the tee box with a beginner and literally they hit it 14 times to get down to the front of the green, and they aren't saying, 'That was fun.'"
Meyer adds if you start from 25 yards and the kid chunks short, blades the next one across the green then gets on and two-putts, he can say that is a bogey. Then, maybe, on the next hole, he or she knocks it on, three-putts and that is par and now after two holes they are 1-over.
"Now, the kid is having fun, and they do have to have fun," Meyer said.
