WATERLOO — His name can be found somewhere at just about every park in Waterloo.
Six miles of greenbelt trails around the city are named after him, and three public golf courses have his handprints all over them.
The older generation throughout the Cedar Valley knows what Leonard Katoski has meant to the parks of Waterloo, as well as the impact he made on golf in the city.
“Without parks, it would be a damned drab existence,” Katoski told the Waterloo Courier when he retired as the Waterloo Parks Director in 1983.
Katoski is the man most responsible for the great parks and golfing experiences at Irv Warren, Gates Park and the South Hills course he designed in the city of Waterloo.
A Polish immigrant with no formal training or education in parks management, Katoski directed the Waterloo parks system for 27 years.
As a community activist, Katoski was instrumental in seeing Gates Park expanded from nine holes to 18 holes in 1950. In 1956, he was hired as parks director.
“He was a giant among giants,” former Waterloo mayor Leo Rooff told the Courier upon Katoski’s death after a lengthy battle with cancer in 1995. “I seriously doubt there will be another like him. What other people thought were great accomplishments were daily routine for Len.”
Katoski fell in love with parks as a young kid, especially as a 9-year old caddy at the old Sunnyside Country Club (now Red Carpet Golf).
“I think he felt that golfers were a very lucky group because they got to see this tremendous piece of natural architecture,” former Irv Warren assistant golf pro Don Narveson said to the Courier in Katoski’s obituary. “From that, he expanded to where he thought that should be a part of everyone’s life.”
While many of the older generation will remember the now long gone fantasy parks Katoski was instrumental in building — Robinson Crusoe Island at Cedar River Park, Circus Park on West 11th Street and Ghost Town on Maynard Avenue — to golfers his biggest achievement was the South Hills Golf Course.
In the early 1970s, Katoski was convinced a golf course could be built by the city. In 1974, Katoski’s dream was fulfilled when South Hills opened to the public.
“He was a great communicator with people,” former director of Waterloo’s golf courses, Dean Fagerlind, said in an editorial on Katoski’s life. “He was able to challenge different groups and get things done.”
Monte Meyer, the 2018 Iowa PGA Professional of the Year and the South Hills golf professional since 1991, says Katoski’s impact on the city is still being felt.
“The biggest thing about him was he made sure every resident of Waterloo had a chance for some form of recreation whether that be golf, parks or hiking,” Meyer said. “And, he wanted that access to be affordable and not restrictive.”
Meyer got to know Katoski well over a summer in the early 1990s when Katoski was battling lung cancer and was finishing the second volume of his book, “The Story of Golf in Waterloo.”
“He’d come up to the course, sit on a picnic bench and watch golfers play,” Meyer recalled. “I’d give him a key to a cart and he’d drive around the course and take it in, visit golfers.
“What he did ... he proved a fantastic golf facility, and this is a fantastic facility, could be built in-house, and he did it in-house,” Meyer added.
