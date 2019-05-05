Tom Klein hadn’t picked up a golf club before beginning a career in which a golf course would become his second home.
Klein was drawn to a profession where he could work outdoors, and Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course superintendent Dean Fagerlind was searching for a night water man. Beginning in 1980 -- 17 years before an automatic irrigation system was installed -- Klein spent four to five hours a night moving sprinklers around the 18-hole Waterloo course.
Eventually Klein enrolled in the horticulture program at Hawkeye Tech and worked under Fagerlind as an assistant superintendent. He continued the night job for a couple years, routinely clocking a 9 p.m.-1 a.m. shift before returning to the course at 6 a.m. to work with the grounds crew until 2:30 p.m.
“I had not played any golf,” said Klein, who took over as Irv Warren's head superintendent in 1991. “I just liked being outside, got into it and here I am.”
Klein eventually met and later proposed to his wife, Michelle, at Byrnes Park, while his oldest child, Curtis, works as a golf pro at the American Legion Golf Club in Marshalltown.
The life of a greenskeeper is largely spent sitting on a mower during the early morning hours.
Including Klein, a crew of five mows the entire course from greens and their collars to fairways and tee boxes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Someone works on the rough once that task is complete.
When Klein first started, hole locations were changed daily due to damage from metal spikes, but alternative spikes have reduced the need to cut as many new holes in recent years. Meanwhile, there are plenty of other odds and ends to complete in between mowing, cutting cups and grooming the bunkers.
Greenskeepers must stay on top of things with fungicide and fertilizing to prevent the greens from deteriorating, while trees are pruned and areas of the course are sodded.
“There’s something to do all the time,” Klein said. “We pretty much do our own maintenance on our equipment. If something breaks down, we have to have somebody take care of that. There’s always something new and exciting every day.”
Work intensifies during the Waterloo Open as Irv Warren hosts a collection of amateur and professional tournament golfers. Klein and his crew mow the bent grass greens twice and roll them daily during tournament week, increasing the speed to 11 1/2 on the Stimpmeter for last year’s event.
The green speed during regular-season play is 9 1/2-10, as Klein notes the older-style bent grass couldn’t handle that much prolonged stress. Klein possesses pin sheets from every Waterloo Open dating back to 1991 as he attempts to select hole locations that are a little more challenging, but still fair.
“You don’t want to put it right on a slope or get silly on them,” Klein said. “We can make them a little tougher, but they still have to be fair."
Work continues through the winter months. The three city crews perform maintenance and cleaning on all equipment, sharpening and grinding their own reels. Golf maintenance staff also assists the city with tree and snow removal. Irv Warren has a cross country ski trail that is groomed, as well.
An experienced greenskeeper is a valuable asset for a course. South Hills golf pro Monte Meyer knows Klein going back to his days as an assistant golf pro at Irv Warren in the 1989.
“He knows that golf course upside down and backwards,” Meyer said. “He knows every sprinkler head and everything about every area that predominately gets too wet or too dry. He knows the tendencies of the greens.”
Assessing the work greenskeepers provide, Meyer added, “They know an awful lot and they have a passion for it.”
Gates Park golf professional Nate Lubs echoes that sentiment.
“They work hard, and for the size of the crew they have, they do an amazing job,” Lubs said.
