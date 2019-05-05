There are three things you should know before this story goes any farther.
First, I'm a mediocre golfer, at best. My career best score was an 80 at the Oasis Golf Club in Mesquite, Nev., 20 years ago.
Now, a typical round of golf for me requires 45-50 strokes for nine holes and somewhere between 90 and 95, on a good day, over an 18-hole round. My golf game has declined rapidly in recent years.
Second, my wife played college golf at the University of Northern Iowa, and I've beaten her three times in 18 years of marriage. The last time was probably 15 years ago.
Third, I love to window shop, especially when it comes golf equipment. It doesn't even have to be well advertised, but if it has flash and looks good, I'll buy it.
That's how I ended up with a TaylorMade 2.0 Superfast Burner Driver with a 10.5-degree loft. That just sounds cool, doesn't it? Well, a 2.0 Superfast Burner Driver is lightweight and designed to create more clubhead speed.
As I recently discovered, I have the clubhead speed of a Major lLague baseball pitcher's plus fastball. So, the TaylorMade 2.0 Superfast Burner driver with a 10.5 loft is absolutely the wrong club for me.
The current state of my game is how I ended up at Golf Headquarters recently with swing pro Grant Stevens for a custom golf fitting.
To say the least, I threw Mr. Stevens for a loop with some of the clubs I had in my bag.
In a little more than an hour in a simulator breaking down my swing, and with measurements for height, wrist to floor and size of hands, my wallet in the next few weeks is going to be lighter, but my enthusiasm to get back on the golf course has increased tenfold.
One thing I learned is that my normal natural swing is faster than a typical golfer. I believe it was 94 miles per hour. My TaylorMade Burner irons with Uniflex shafts were causing me to hit the ball high and right.
Stevens told me the Uniflex shaft is rated for a clubhead speed of 80, and he immediately diagnosed that I needed to switch to a X-stiff shaft.
"A lot of people swing hard, but don't see themselves swinging that hard because it is their natural swing," says Stevens, who has been with Golf Headquarters the past nine years after a stint at Sunnyside and two years working in Myrtle Beach. "A stock stiff (shaft) is like closer to low, mid-80s, and you were playing something called Uniflex and that is rated around 80."
Fitting me with the extra stiff shaft and 1/4 inch longer club showed immediate results. I hit several balls straighter than normal and longer than I have in recent years.
We also learned that I no longer need to carry a hybrid in my bag. A club that I was already lacked confidence in instantly became obsolete in my arsenal after I mentioned to Mr. Stevens that I really miss my 3-iron, which no longer comes with sets bought off the rack.
Stevens introduced me to a Ping Crossover club. My first swing with the Crossover 3 went 250 yards and straight down the middle. I hit three or four more with similar results. In fact, that club which will be a new purchase soon, may have made my need for a driver obsolete, too.
"When you figure out length and shaft, it's then trial and error and finding clubs to appeal to their eye," Stevens said. "It's about learning if they like irons or prefer hybrids.
"Then it's asking about price range they want to stay within and you build your bag. The other thing is we are not going to sell somebody two clubs that do the same thing, such as a 3-iron and a 3-hybrid or a gap wedge and a 52-degree ... those are all the same thing."
To say the least, the hour with Grant Stevens gave me an idea on how I need to rebuild my golf bag.
The lesson and custom fitting will not make me a scratch golfer, especially since he hasn't seen my short game, but I left convinced that with the right clubs, particularly the right shafts, I can shave a few strokes off my game and more importantly, enjoy a game I already love even more.
