From drivers and irons to putters and balls, golf equipment has come light years in the past decade in an attempt to improve everything from distance and control for the advanced golfer while making the game more “forgiving” for less experienced players.
And while Waterloo Golf Headquarters owner Mike Schuchmann had a relatively small sample size in mid-April due to Iowa’s late spring, he has seen a couple of trends among consumers who have visited his business.
“I think with the late spring it’s tough tell what’s going to be the frontrunner,” notes Schuchmann. “But we have sold more Cobra this year than maybe the last five years combined.”
In particular, the Cobra King F9 Speedback Driver has captured the fancy of local golfers. As much as its space-age technology, it’s a club that received some early season exposure when Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau both won PGA tournaments using it.
“I think that helped Cobra-Puma get a jump start on the season,” says Schuchmann. “They were one of the first to release their line and while we had 35 inches of snow on the ground people were watching Rickie and DeChambeau winning with that Cobra driver on back to back weekends. There’s a five-star rating on that driver and that piques some
