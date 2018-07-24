WEST DES MOINES — Cedar Falls’ John Bermel earned one of six berths in the PGA Professional National Championship with his fifth-place finish at the Iowa PGA Professional Championship that concluded Tuesday at Glen Oaks Country Club.
Bermel, the head golf coach at the University of Northern Iowa and the head professional at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course, shot rounds of 69 73 and 71 for a 213 total and a share of fifth place. Darin Fisher finished at 207 and edged Sean McCarty for the title by one stroke.
South Hills professional Monte Meyer was 11th at 219 after rounds of 75, 71 and 73. Sunnyside Country Club assistant pro Adam Squires was 42nd at 237.
