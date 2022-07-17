Dickson gets red hot on back nine, scorches field to win 89th Waterloo Open

WATERLOO -- Will Dickson relished the chase and got hot at the right time.

Dickson, a former Georgia Tech golfer, entered the final round of the 2022 Waterloo Open two strokes off of the leader, Brady Calkins, after two rounds of play.

Calkins recorded two straight rounds of nine-under 63s and looked to be in route to a $50,000 payday. Nonetheless, Dickson quietly put together two solid rounds, a 65 and 63, to settle into second place at 16-under.

“Off the tee box, I had a pretty solid plan in place,” Dickson said. “I wanted to be aggressive from the start of the week…For me, the better I drive the ball, the closer I am, so I can use that as an advantage…It was going to be a putting contest, no matter what.”

Pairing procedures placed Dickson and Calkins in the same group with the leading amateur, Connor Peck, for the final 18 holes. According to Dickson, neither Calkins’ two-stroke lead nor the fact that he participated in a PGA tour event this summer phased the first-year pro.

“I found out on the fourth or fifth hole that he played in the U.S. Open,” Dickson said. “Obviously, he can play. He is a great player, but I love coming from behind. Every big tournament I have won, I have come from behind. Being able to hunt someone down and put the pressure on them, there is no better feeling…That is the ultimate confidence booster.”

Dickson’s caddie and former teammate at Georgia Tech Ben Smith said he agreed and felt Dickson entered the final round in a good position.

“It is always hard…to sleep on two nines and a two shot lead,” Smith said. “We were talking this morning, it was almost a better position for us mentality. Instead of protecting, we are chasing. I think that was huge.”

Despite relishing the chase, Dickson remained two-strokes behind Calkins as the pair neared the turn at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.

“I missed a short putt for birdie on eight and nine is a funny hole,” Dickson said. “If you hit a good tee shot and a good wedge, it is an easy birdie hole. That is what I did. It was very nice to get one there.”

Dickson’s birdie on hole nine put him back within two-strokes of Calkins and it also started a series of birdies for the former Yellow Jacket.

“10--I made a nice 20-footer there,” Dickson said. “That was the first big putt of the day. That one really got me going.”

Smith said he knew Dickson would win after the putt on hole 10 and a big shot on hole 11.

“He made the putt on 10,” Smith said. “It was a 20, 25 footer and then eleven…He normally plays a cut and we were going to play a little draw wedge into that back-left pin and he hit it perfect…I kind of knew it was over. He was dialed.”

Riding the momentum of his big time putt on hole 10, Dickson managed to take the lead and kick off a masterful performance on the back nine.

Following two double bogeys in three holes from Calkins, Dickson said after a big shot, which came within inches of fall for eagle, to make birdie on hole 15 he continued to dial in.

“He can get it going where the putter is hot,” Smith said. “His wedges are always really, really good. He hits it so much farther than 99% of these guys. So, when he is on, it is just explosive.”

As his lead grew to five strokes, Dickson shifted his approach for the final three holes of the round.

“I hit less drivers coming in,” Dickson said. “I was just plodding my way around the golf course, made sure I was in every hole and made sure I had birdie opportunities…That was really good coming in.”

When it was all said and done, Dickson finished the back nine seven-under and defeated the rest of the field by seven strokes. He also recorded the lowest round--an 11-under 61.

Dickson credited his short game as the key to the low scores he put up across the three-day event.

“Having the putter roll pretty well was going to be the key,” Dickson said. “As of recent, I have been rolling pretty well. Everything has been really close…My driver and putter were the two keys. If I can drive the ball well and putt the ball well, it is going to be hard for other guys to keep up with me.”

Although he won going away, Dickson said he prefers a tighter battle

“It was nice to cruise in,” Dickson said. “But, you never want to win that way. It is nice that you do not have that pressure, but you always want your competitor to have a chance. That’s what golf is all about.”

As he celebrated his victory with Smith, Dickson reflected on the ups and downs his pro career has taken him on in the first 15 months.

Eleven months ago, the first-year pro’s season came to an end days before one of the most important stretches of his young professional golf career.

Ten days ahead of Q-School-- a series of qualifying tournaments for the PGA and the European Tours--Dickson fractured his wrist in a car accident.

“I had to withdraw from Q-School,” Dickson said. “I got in a car accident and broke my wrist…it was like 10 days before pre-qualifying. It was a freak accident. I was extremely fortunate to walk away with the little injuries that I had…I was not playing again until late October, November. At that point, the season is basically over.”

Missing Q-School meant essentially pausing his progression as a pro, but Dickson knew how to deal with injuries after his four-year stint at Georgia Tech.

“I came in there and I was a pretty highly recruited kid from the northeast,” Dickson said. “I had a ton of expectations, but things just did not go the way I wanted them to. I tore my ACL and meniscus at the end of my freshman year--redshirted. Came back six-to-eight months later and got dead last in my first college tournament back. I had no confidence.”

With his confidence suffering as he continued to struggle through his junior season, Dickson got a chance to mentally reset during the COVID pandemic.

“That was kind of the best thing that ever happened to me,” Dickson said. “I got to go away from the environment that I was in. I was thrust into a new environment. I really took advantage of that COVID time and played as much as I could…By the time I came back senior year, I felt a lot better about my game and had a good senior year.”

Dickson graduated from Georgia Tech in May 2021 and turned pro the same month and played well until the accident. However, he managed to stay positive and use his ‘extended offseason’ to his advantage.

“Not being able to go to Q-School was tough, but I turned it into a positive,” Dickson said. “Had a really good offseason and was excited to play a full spring and summer of professional golf tournaments.”

Dickson said he made sure when he the next golf season began, he would be ready for the opportunity.

“I had some really good time in the gym, getting everything as best prepped as I could for the start of the year,” Dickson said. “Hit the year off strong and played a lot, put a lot of miles on the car, but it has been a ton of fun. Professional golf is awesome.”

2022 Waterloo Open Top 25 189 - Will Dickson 65-63-61 196 - Wesley Hunter 69-63-64, Carson Schaake 68-64-64 197 - Beau Breault 67-64-64, Will Cannon 65-67-65, Jonathan Yoshihiro 66-64-67 198 - Paul Peterson 69-65-64, David Holmes 65-68-65, Brady Calkins 63-63-72 199 - Conrad Isley 71-64-64, Keenan Huskey 67-66-66, Austin Lancaster 63-66-70 200 - Jack Parker 69-63-68, Joe Weiler 66-65-69 201 - Jackson Solem 70-67-64, Tom Lovelady 67-68-66, Sean Walsh 64-70-67, Zander Winston 66-67-68, Zack Wax 64-67-70, Ben Geyer 65-66-70 202 - Austin Schoonmaker 68-69-65, Michael Davan 70-67-65, Charlie Nikitas 69-67-66, Sean Bosdosh 68-66-68 203 - Jeff Burton 71-66-66, Jeffrey Schmid 67-69-67, Jake Sollon 65-71-67, Matthew Meneghetti 67-68-68, Drew Shepherd 67-68-68, Michael Visacki 70-65-68, Mark David Johnson 68-67-68, Justin Hueber 64-70-69, Brian Richey 62-70-71