DECORAH — Central College and Dubuque University hold a 20 stroke lead over the Wartburg women’s golf team after round three of the American Rivers Conference tournament Saturday at Oneota Golf and Country Club in Decorah.
Brittany Coppess of Central and Daniel Miranda of Dubuque are tied for first place in the individual race with three-round totals of 231. Wartburg’s Brooke Klosterman sits third after her Saturday round of 81 put her at 236 for the tournament. Mackenzie Roberts of Wartburg sits fifth with a score of 242, just one stroke back of Central’s Emily Opsal, who is currently in fourth place.
In the team race, Central and Dubuque have scores of 980 through three rounds. Wartburg is third with a score of 1,000.
The final round of the American Rivers Conference tournament will take place today at Oneota Golf and Country Club in Decorah.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.