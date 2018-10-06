Try 1 month for 99¢

DECORAH — Central College and Dubuque University hold a 20 stroke lead over the Wartburg women’s golf team after round three of the American Rivers Conference tournament Saturday at Oneota Golf and Country Club in Decorah.

Brittany Coppess of Central and Daniel Miranda of Dubuque are tied for first place in the individual race with three-round totals of 231. Wartburg’s Brooke Klosterman sits third after her Saturday round of 81 put her at 236 for the tournament. Mackenzie Roberts of Wartburg sits fifth with a score of 242, just one stroke back of Central’s Emily Opsal, who is currently in fourth place.

In the team race, Central and Dubuque have scores of 980 through three rounds. Wartburg is third with a score of 1,000.

The final round of the American Rivers Conference tournament will take place today at Oneota Golf and Country Club in Decorah.

