City golf courses reopening Saturday

WATERLOO – A week after closing its public golf courses, Wateroo mayor Quinten Hart announced Friday that Waterloo’s three public golf courses – Irv Warren, Gates Park and South Hills – will reopen Saturday.
The Pat Bowlsby Memorial Dog Park and the Brynes Park Tennis Center will also reopen.
“This is no time to let down our guard or believe that we are moving back to normal. We are in the midst of the battle, the eye of the storm. Our neighbors are suffering from the virus and its economic implications,” said Mayor Hart in a release. “Please, use caution, compassion, and common sense.”
The courses were closed last week after Governor Kim Reynolds upgraded RMCC Region Six to a 10 rating for the cornavirus, a rating which called for tighter social-distancing measures.
Region Six includes Black Hawk County.
The decision to reopen came after Region Six was downgraded to nine Friday.
Mayor Hart stressed in a release from the city that residents should remain vigilant in social distancing and frequent hand washing.
Prior to closing, the three golf courses had already implemented several social distancing measures.
Among those measures were to remain 10-feet apart, have just one person per group on the tee box at a time, ride one person to a golf cart and don’t touch the flags.
Staff at all three courses sanitized and disinfected carts after each use, and foam pool noodles were placed in the cups so players didn’t have to reach into the hole to retrieve a ball.
Additionally, all bathrooms were closed and drinking fountains turned off.
