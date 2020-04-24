City golf courses reopening Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – A week after closing its public golf courses, Wateroo mayor Quinten Hart announced Friday that Waterloo’s three public golf courses – Irv Warren, Gates Park and South Hills – will reopen Saturday.

The Pat Bowlsby Memorial Dog Park and the Brynes Park Tennis Center will also reopen.

“This is no time to let down our guard or believe that we are moving back to normal. We are in the midst of the battle, the eye of the storm. Our neighbors are suffering from the virus and its economic implications,” said Mayor Hart in a release. “Please, use caution, compassion, and common sense.”

The courses were closed last week after Governor Kim Reynolds upgraded RMCC Region Six to a 10 rating for the cornavirus, a rating which called for tighter social-distancing measures.

Region Six includes Black Hawk County.

The decision to reopen came after Region Six was downgraded to nine Friday.

Mayor Hart stressed in a release from the city that residents should remain vigilant in social distancing and frequent hand washing.

Prior to closing, the three golf courses had already implemented several social distancing measures.