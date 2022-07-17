Cedar Falls' Jack Moody claims 89th Waterloo Open amateur title

WATERLOO – Northern Iowa junior and Cedar Falls alum Jack Moody captured the 89th Annual Waterloo Open Amateur title Sunday at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.

After opening with a 73 at South Hills on Friday, Moody shot back-to-back 67s at Gates and then again Sunday at Irv Warren to finish nine-under and beat college teammate JD Pollard and Nevada native Tyler Sansgaard by four strokes.

“It’s pretty cool,” Moody said. “This is an event I grew up hearing about, so it’s pretty special to be able to win it.”

On Friday, Moody struggled somewhat shooting one-over par. finishing 1-over. But he found his groove on Saturday and the UNI ace’s game improved drastically On the final round on Sunday, Moody took to the Irv Warren Golf Course, staying consistent to win it all

“Everything seemed to get better as the weekend went on,” Moody said. “I got more comfortable driving the ball, my irons felt better and the putter was solid pretty much the whole weekend.”

As was the case on Saturday, Moody’s short game saved him in the long run, helping him to chip in on the 17th hole for a birdie and saving par on 18. It was part of a winning formula, one that he didn’t see a point in changing up.

“I wouldn’t really say I changed anything,” Moody said. “I just kind of got into a groove. But as far as changing my swing, no, it was pretty much the same. I just got more comfortable.”

While Pollard didn’t take first, he contended that if anyone was going to win, he was happy it was a fellow golfer from UNI. Meanwhile, he expressed his overall satisfaction playing alongside pros and taking part in the Waterloo Open.

“I enjoyed playing with the guys that play on tours and stuff like that and playing with professionals – it’s a really big experience,” Pollard said. “But I’m also really impressed that Jack Moody ended up winning it because he’ll be a teammate of mine, so hopefully we’ll have a good season this year coming up.”

Pollard used to golf against Moody and Ben Bermel in matches against Cedar Falls when he was at Marshalltown. Putting aside their rivalry to be on the same team, he was pleased to see how they’ve all developed since high school.

“You’re trying to beat them in high school and now you want them all to do good, so I was glad that Jack played well this weekend,” Pollard said. “I’m excited for what UNI has to offer for all of us this year.”

In all four Northern Iowa golfers finished in the top 20. Griffin Parker tied for 13th, and Thomas Storbeck finished 17th.

Former Kansas golfer Connor Peck, the leader after two rounds with back-to-back 69s, faltered late to shoot 75 Sunday and he finished eighth.