Try 3 months for $3
Clip art golf

CEDAR FALLS -- Golf courses around Cedar Falls are expected to reopen Wednesday. 

Weather permitting, the courses should open at noon, according to a Cedar Falls news release. 

Pheasant Ridge and Walter’s Ridge golf courses can be contacted at 319-266-8266.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments